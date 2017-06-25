VIDEO: Amy Poehler, Andrew Rannells, Kate Walsh, and More Stand with Planned Parenthood

The Daily Mail recently shared the following video, which features A-listers in various industries encouraging viewers to reach out and support Planned Parenthood. Stars such as Parks and Recreation's Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, and Retta, Oscar winner Brie Larson, Broadway's Andrew Rannells, and The Handmaid's Tale's Elizabeth Moss are all joining together to connect the public to their senator's office to keep up funds for Planned Parenthood.

Viewers are encouraged to visit http://istandwithpp.org/call where they need enter a limited amount of information to be automatically connected with their local senator's office where they can urge officials to vote against defunding Planned Parenthood.

For more, visit The Daily Mail here.

Planned PARENTHOOD is America's most trusted provider of reproductive health care. The skilled health care professionals are dedicated to offering all people high-quality, affordable medical care. One in five American women has chosen Planned PARENTHOOD for health care at least once in her life.

Planned PARENTHOOD is a respected leader in educating Americans about reproductive and sexual health, delivering comprehensive sex education that empowers all people to make informed choices and lead healthy lives. Planned PARENTHOOD is proud of its vital role in providing young people with honest sexuality and relationship information in classrooms and online to help reduce our nation's alarmingly high rates of unintended teen pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections. Planned PARENTHOOD affiliates provide educational programs and outreach to 1.5 million young people and adults every year.

