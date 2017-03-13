Storm Update: All Broadway Shows Currently On; MTA to Suspend Above Ground and Express Service; Telecharge Offering Exchanges

Bundle up, New York! Winter Storm Stella is on her way, and we're likely to be left with lots of snow, ice, and chaos in her wake.

The Broadway League issued the following statement (Monday, 11am): As of now, all Broadway shows are playing as scheduled. We will post additional information as it becomes available. You may also check the individual show websites for specific information about your show. For information about exchanges, please contact your point-of-purchase.

On the cancelation of Broadway shows due to inclement weather, the Broadway League's Charlotte St. Martin told BroadwayWorld: "Our goal is to remain open no matter what- until it's no longer safe for the cast, the crew and theatre-goers to attend a Broadway show. 60-70% of our theatre-goers are from outside New York City, and many of which are already in town when these storms hit. We do everything we can to get the shows on."

Transit:

Due to expected weather conditions, MTA New York City Transit will operate below-ground only MTA Subway Service in New York City on Tuesday Beginning at 4 A.M.; New York City Bus, LIRR and Metro-North service may be suspended. Commuters are encouraged to stay home.

Ticket Exchanges

Telecharge had advised you can exchange tickets for 3/14 performances in the event you cannot make it for most shows. For other ticket exchanges, contact your point of purchase for more information.

The show must go on, but you can exchange for most 3/14 shows in advance. Visit https://t.co/7lE4cG7jSc on a desktop or call 800-543-4835. - Telecharge (@Telecharge) March 13, 2017

Cancelations:

-The Tuesday performance of The Moors from Playwrights Realm has been cancelled.

-The Duke on 42nd Street box office will be closed Tuesday and will re-open Wednesday.

-Hudson Theatre Box Office will be closed Tuesday.

Weather Report for NYC:

Major Winter Storm Late Tonight into Tuesday Evening...

BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT...

Locations: Fairfield, New Haven, Northern Middlesex and Northern New London counties in Connecticut. Passaic, Hudson, Bergen, Essex and Union counties in New Jersey. Orange, Putnam, Westchester, Rockland, New York, Bronx, Richmond, Kings, Queens, Nassau and Western Suffolk counties in New York.

Hazard types: Heavy Snow and Blizzard Conditions.

-Snow accumulations: 1 to 2 feet with with locally higher amounts especially north and west of New York City.

-Snowfall Rates: 2 to 4 inches per hour at times.

-Timing: Into Tuesday evening.

-Impacts: Dangerous travel due to whiteout conditions at times. Several roads may become impassable.

-Winds: Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

-Temperatures: In the 20s inland to lower 30s along the coast.

-Visibilities: Near zero at times.

The current Broadway schedule is as follows. Check back for updates!

Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia

