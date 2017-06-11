Tony Talk: Best Direction of a Musical, COME FROM AWAY's Christopher Ashley

Christopher Ashley has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for Come From Away. He also received nominations for MEMPHIS and THE ROCK HORROR PICTURE SHOW. His other Broadway credits include Xanadu, Leap of Faith, and All Shook Up. West End credits include Memphis.

New York Theater credits include Blown Sideways Through Life, Jeffrey, The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Valhalla, Regrets Only, Wonder of the World, Communicating Doors, Bunny Bunny, The Night Hank Williams Died, Fires in the Mirror (Lucille Lortel Award). Kennedy Center: Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Lisbon Traviata. La Jolla Playhouse selected credits: A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Darrell Hammond Project, Hollywood, His Girl Friday, Glengarry Glen Ross, Restoration. TV/Film: Lucky Stiff, Jeffrey; "American Playhouse, PBS: Blown Sideways through Life.

We're in the winners room with Ashley below!

