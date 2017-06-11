Tony Talk: Best Choreography, BANDSTAND's Andy Blankenbuehler

Andy Blankenbuehler has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Choreography for Bandstand. Mr. Blankenbuehler won a 2008 Tony Award for his choreography in the Tony Award winning Best Musical In The Heights (also Lortel Award, Outer Critics Award and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography). He also choreographed the Broadway revival of The Apple Tree.

Other recent projects include the new Broadway-bound musical Waiting For The Moon (music by Frank Wildhorn); the world premiere of the musical A Little Princess (music by Andrew Lippa); the Paper Mill Playhouse production of A Wonderful Life; as well as the off-Broadway play Burleigh Grimes (music by David Yazbek); and the hit Caesars Palace production Nights On Broadway. As a performer, he has danced on Broadway in Fosse, Contact, Man of La Mancha, Saturday Night Fever, Steel Pier, Big and Guys and Dolls.

We're in the winners room with Blankenbuehler below!

