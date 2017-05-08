Tony Awards Close-Up: Being Nominated Is Good for Her- Rachel Bay Jones Reflects on Her DEAR EVAN HANSEN Journey

According to Rachel Bay Jones, being nominated for a Tony isn't as nerve wracking as she thought, but just, "a big party, where I get to see the people that I love." Rachel earned one of nine nominations Dear Evan Hansen- her's is for Featured Actress in a Musical. Below, watch as she chats about what it's like to work with Ben Platt and how much she loves her fellow cast mates!

Rachel Bay Jones was recently seen on Broadway in the break out role of Catherine in the Tony Award-Winning production of Pippin. Additional Broadway credits include Hair, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Off-Broadway and Regional/National Tour credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Drama Desk Nomination) at Second Stage, First Daughter Suite, Hello Again, A Christmas Story, Pippin, Sylvia, and The King and I. Rachel can be seen on ABC's "The Family" and on the FX series "Louie."

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex"), is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

Related Articles