Toast Valentine's Day with the Cast of SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Bourbon Street Bar and Grill

No plans yet for Valentine's Day? Come spend "Singles Awareness Day" with Significant Other! Producers of the Broadway bound production are pleased to announce that they have partnered with Bourbon Street Bar & Grill (346 W 46th St) and will be holding a special SINGLES AWARENESS DAY PARTY following their first preview on Tuesday, February 14th.



Anyone who attends the first preview, and has a valid ticket stub, is invited join the cast ofSignificant Other at Bourbon Street Bar & Grill and receive a free Hurricane drink at the bar following the show. It will be a night to remember, and a chance to celebrate relationships, heartbreaks and SINGLE-LIFE!



Still not convinced? Take a look at what cast had to say about who they would pick (dead or alive) to spend their Valentine's Day with... This is a group you won't want to miss grabbing a drink with.





The Broadway debut of playwright Joshua Harmon will be complemented by the Broadway debut of director Trip Cullman, who guided the play to its successful off-Broadway engagement. The cast includes: Gideon Glick (Spring Awakening), John Behlmann (Journey's End), Sas Goldberg (Stunning), Rebecca Naomi Jones (American Idiot), Lindsay Mendez (Wicked), Luke Smith (Peter and the Starcatcher Tour) and Barbara Barrie (Company).



The creative team includes choreography by Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Amélie), scenic design by Mark Wendland (Tony Award nominee, The Merchant of Venice, Next to Normal), costume design by Kaye Voyce (The Real Thing, The Realistic Joneses), lighting design byJaphy Weideman (Tony Award nominee, The Visit, Airline Highway, Of Mice and Men) and sound design by Daniel Kluger (The Common Pursuit).



Significant Other will begin previews at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.) on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14th and officially open Thursday, March 2nd. Tickets are currently available for purchase on-line at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200 or in-person at the box office. Groups can be booked through Broadway Inbound at broadwayinbound.com or by calling 866-302-0995.

People and relationships change. But what if everyone is changing faster than you? Is finding "The one" the only path to happiness? That's exactly what's racing through the mind of Jordan Berman as his best friends all find their significant others. Is separation anxiety from your friends normal? At least his grandma isn't too busy to take his calls. It's a show that's a lot like life - sometimes absurd, always honest and full of humor.



Significant Other was a NY Times Critic's Pick when it premiered last summer at Roundabout Theatre Company. Charles Isherwood, writing in for The New York Times hailed it as, "an absolutely wonderful new play about a young man yearning for a romantic connection as his best friends are transformed into bridezillas, one by one. As richly funny as it is ultimately heart-stirring." Time Out (Adam Feldman) agreed, noting "as funny as Harmon's breakthrough play Bad Jews, Significant Other is a timely, well-observed, sharp but bittersweet New York comedy; the play's main assets are the keenness of the writing, studded with wry one-liners, and the humanity of the performances." The New York Observer (Rex Reed) declared: "Significant Other is for everyone looking for a timeshare in the space we all occupy when life moves faster than we do. A wonderful play about unrequited love, offered with warmth and without sentimentality. I doubt if there is anyone who is unable to relate profoundly to the characters in this play and what they go through." The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney) summed it up as follows: "A funny-sad, vibrantly contemporary lonely-heart portrait."

Significant Other began at Roundabout Theatre Company following the professional debut and world premiere of Joshua Harmon's play Bad Jews at Roundabout Underground's Black Box in fall 2012. Bad Jews was the first play to transfer to the Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre and became the third most produced licensed play last season. Significant Other becomes Roundabout's second new play to transfer to Broadway following the success of Stephen Karam's Tony Award-winning play, The Humans.

Significant Other is presented on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Ronald Frankel, Spencer Ross, Ira Pittelman & Tom Hulce, Patty Baker, CandyWendyJamiePaula Productions, Gabrielle Palitz, Terry Schnuck, Mark S. Golub & David S. Golub, Caiola Productions, Adam S. Gordon, In Fine Company, Cody Lassen, Aaron Priest, Darren P. DeVerna & Jeremiah J. Harris, Will Trice, The Shubert Organization and Roundabout Theatre Company.

Website: www.significantotherbroadway.com

