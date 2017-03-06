Tim Minchin's LARRIKINS Animated Film Cancelled by DreamWorks

Tim Minchin, who will soon be represented on Broadway again with Groundhog Day, announced on his website yesterday that the DreamWorks animated film he's been working on for the last several years, Larrikins, is no longer to be.

He writes on his official website:

Hi everyone. I've recently been working in 3 different continents, missing my kids a lot, sleeping too little and not playing piano enough. And then a couple of days ago, the animated film to which I've dedicated the last 4 years of my life was shut down by the new studio execs. The only way I know how to deal with my impotent fury and sadness is to subject members of the public to the spectacle of me getting drunk and playing ballads. I suspect I won't be very funny, I won't be doing any stand-up, and I might act a bit bitter and spoilt. On the upside, the tickets are as cheap as I could make them, and I might be tempted to buy a round. Come and drink with me, my friends, and we'll see what happens. Love, Tim

Minchin is a musician, actor, comedian and writer. As a musical satirist, he has toured in the UK, the US and Australia and released 5 DVDs, including So F**king Rock, Ready For This?, and Tim Minchin Versus the Heritage Orchestra Live at the Royal Albert Hall. He is the composer/lyricist of Matilda The Musical (book by Dennis Kelly). Acting highlights include Rosencrantz in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (Sydney Theatre Company), Judas Iscariot in Jesus Christ Superstar (arena tour of UK and Australia) and, for television, Atticus Fetch in "Californication" (Showtime) and Smasher Sullivan in "Secret River" (ABC).

