The Maxamoo Podcast Talks Reviews THE LIGHT YEARS, THE MOORS, VILLA, and SUNDOWN, YELLOW MOON

The Maxamoo Theatre and Performance Podcast is back, and on this episode Jose, Diep and Lindsay discuss four new shows opening this week beyond Broadway:

The Light Years from The Debate Society at Playwrights Horizons

The Moors by Jen Silverman presented by The Playwrights Realm at The Duke on 42nd Street

Sundown, Yellow Moon by Rachel Bonds and music and lyrics by The Bengsons presented by Ars Nova and Women's Theater Project at the McGinn/Cazale Theater

Villa written by Guillermo Calderon translated by William Gregory presented by The Play Company at The Wild Project

Other shows that the Maxamoo crew are looking forward to are:

The Strangest at Fourth Street Theatre

The Price on Broadway

The Terrifying at Abrons Art Center

Sondheimas at Joe's Pub

Culturemart 2017 at HERE Art Center

Things we've seen that we didn't discuss but do recommend:

Omega Kids at The Access Theater

Dolphins and Sharks at Labyrinth Theater Company

