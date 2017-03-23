The Heat Is On! Meet the Full Company of MISS SAIGON, Opening Tonight on Broadway

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon opens tonight, March 23rd, at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway), where the original production of Miss Saigon opened on April 11, 1991. Miss Saigon will play a limited engagement through January 13, 2018, before launching a North American tour. Scroll down to learn more about the company and watch interviews with the cast!

Directed by Laurence Connor (the recent hit revival of LES MISERABLES, School of Rock), the Broadway return of Miss Saigon features four of its London stars, Jon Jon Briones as The Engineer, Eva Noblezada as Kim, Alistair Brammer as Chris and Rachelle Ann Go as Gigi. The cast also includes Katie Rose Clarke as Ellen, Nicholas Christopher as John, Devin Ilaw as Thuy. Lianah Sta. Ana will play the role of Kim at certain performances.

MISS SAIGON has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from original French lyrics by Alain Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler. The new production is directed by Laurence Connor with musical staging by Bob Avian and additional choreography by Geoffrey Garratt. Production design is by Totie Driver and Matt Kinley based on an original concept by Adrian Vaux; costume design by Andreane Neofitou; lighting design by Bruno Poet; sound design by Mick Potter; and projections by Luke Halls. Orchestrations are by William DavidBrohn; musical supervision by Stephen Brooker and musical direction by James Moore. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Merri Sugarman CSA.

MISS SAIGON tells the story of the last days of the Vietnam War, when 17 year-old Kim (Eva Noblezada) is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer (Jon Jon Briones). There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris (Alistair Brammer) but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he has fathered a son.

Jon Jon Briones (The Engineer) was born and raised in the Philippines and after doing theater there, he ventured abroad in 1989 to join in the original London cast of Miss Saigon. He has subsequently done several productions of Miss Saigon around the world, including Germany, US tours, UK tour, Asian Tour, a return to the original UK production for its final year. Most recently he played the Engineer in the West End revival, a role for which he was nominated for the prestigious Olivier Award for Leading Actor in a musical, and he won several awards for best actor in a musical including What's On Stage, and Broadway World among others. He just finished playing the role of Georges in La Cage Aux Folles at East West Players in Los Angeles. Before going to London in 2014 he was proudly involved the pre-Broadway development of the musical, Allegiance with Lea Salonga and George Takei. Since moving from New York to Los Angeles he has appeared in many shows, including playing the title character in The Romance of Magno Rubio at [Inside] the Ford which earned him both LA Weekly and Ovation Best Lead Actor nominations, and in a new work, Sweet Karma as the lead character, Vichear Lam. Some other favorite roles in Los Angeles, New York and around the globe include: Fredrik Egerman in A Little Night Music, Enjolras in Les Misérables, Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, Tateh in Ragtime, Lion in the The Wiz, Laertes in Hamlet, Rapunzel's Prince in Into the Woods, Slovitch in Fools, Man 1 in Closer Than Ever, and Lukas in Peregrinasyon with Ma-Yi Theater Company. Television guest star appearances include Las Vegas, Sons of Anarchy, Bones, The Mentalist, Monk, Southland, Miami Medical, General Hospital, Law & Order LA and Moonlight. Film credits include: Model Home, Blood Ransom, The Fifth Voyage of Sinbad, Breathe, Brown Soup Thing, An Immigrant Girl's Journey, Proud American, Finding Foosball, Potluck, Feast and Yokai. He now resides in Los Angeles with his wife and two children.

Eva Noblezada (Kim) is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! She is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina. Eva was spotted by New York casting director, Tara Rubin, during a performance at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (also known as the Jimmy Awards) at the Minskoff Theatre in 2013. Rubin was so moved by Eva's talent that she set up an audition with Cameron Mackintosh, who was preparing his 2014 London revival of Miss Saigon. Several callbacks later with Mackintosh and the creative team, Eva was chosen to star as Kim, making her professional and West End debut in the show. She garnered unanimous critical acclaim for her performance and received the Whatsonstage Award for Best Actress in A Musical. Eva recently finished playing the role of Eponine in Boublil and Schönberg's Les Misérables at London's Queen's Theatre. Eva is grateful and super excited to be fulfilling a dream of opening a Broadway show! She would like to thank her loving and supportive family in the States and her wonderful lifelong friends that she has made in the UK.

Alistair Brammer (Chris) starred in the West End as Marius in Les Misérables, and in the film version of the musical as Jean Prouvaire. Other theater credits include Billy in War Horse (West End), Enjolras in Les Misérables (Dubai, November 2016), Follies (Royal Albert Hall), Billy in Taboo (Brixton Club House), Hair (European Tour), Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (UK Tour) and The Les Miserables 25th Anniversary Concert at the O2. TELEVISION: Vicious (ITV), Jack Diamond in Casualty (BBC) and Episodes (BBC).

Katie Rose Clarke (Ellen) most recently was featured as "Hannah Campbell" in the musical Allegiance on Broadway. Her previous Broadway credits include "Glinda" in Wicked and "Clara" in Light in the Piazza, roles she also played in each show's national tour. Regional Theatre: Long Wharf Theatre- Last Five Years as "Cathy Hiatt" (2014, Winner, Best Actress, Connecticut Critics Circle Award); Prayer for My Enemy as "Marianne Noone." Concerts: include Parade/Lincoln Center. Television: "The Good Wife", "Live from Lincoln Center Presents: The Light in the Piazza." Film: Maybe There's a Tree (Independent Film.) Katie holds a BFA from Sam Houston State University.

Nicholas Christopher (John) was featured this summer as George Washington in Hamilton The Musical on Broadway. Other New York Theater credits include Lazarus The Musical (NYTW), Whorl Inside A Loop (2nd Stage), The Tempest (Shakespeare In The Park), Motown The Musical (Original Broadway Cast), Rent and Hurt Village (Signature Theatre). National Tour/Regional: In The Heights (1st National Tour), Fortress of Solitude (Dallas Theatre Center), Motown The Musical (1st National Tour). On television, Nick has been seen on "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll" (FX). He studied at The Juilliard School and The Boston Conservatory. A native of Bermuda and raised in Massachusetts, he considers both to be home.

Devin Ilaw (Thuy) most recently performed in the new Broadway production of Les Misèrables. He also played Marius in the 25th Anniversary North American Tour of the musical. Devin has been seen as Song Liling in M. Butterfly, Evan in Wearing Black, Lun Tha in The King & I, and Thuy in Miss Saigon (2010 Toronto Revival). Concert performances include Billy Bigelow in Carousel with the National Asian Artists Project and Soloist in Bernstein's Mass with the Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Yannick Nèzet-Sèguin. Regional performances include North Shore Music Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO, Marriott Lincolnshire, Dallas Summer Musicals, Music Theatre of Wichita, and Prospect Theatre Company. Devin is also an accomplished classical pianist and holds a BFA in Acting and Music Theatre from Carnegie Mellon University.

Rachelle Ann Go (Gigi) reprises her acclaimed West End performance as Gigi in MISS SAIGON, for which she was named Best Supporting Actress in A Musical at the 2015 What's On Stage Awards. She began her career by winning a nationally-televised singing competition at the age of 17 in her native Philippines. She has since released seven multi-platinum solo albums and has appeared in various shows and international concerts. Additional theater credits include Ariel in The Little Mermaid (Manila), Jane Porter in Tarzan (Manila), and Fantine in Les Misérables (in the West End and Manila). Her stunning performance is captured on film in MISS SAIGON - The 25th Anniversary Performance, screened this month in cinemas across the country, and next month around the world. Rachelle Ann Go is appearing in MISS SAIGON with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

Lianah Sta. Ana (Kim Alternate) Broadway debut! YoungArts Theatre alumna and Apollo Amateur Night winner. Has trained at FPAC in HHS. Thanks GenTV, Tara Rubin Casting and entire M.S. team. Thanks to God, love to family/friends. For Lolo. Love more!

Carol Angeli (Swing) Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Here Lies Love, Sayonara. Tours: Mary Poppins (first national), Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Regional: Miss Saigon (Kim), The King and I, West Side Story, Romeo and Juliet, more! Love: Agent, Casting, Creatives, my husband Dewey! For Mama.

Mike Baerga (Swing) is ecstatic to make his Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: The Merry Widow (Metropolitan Opera). Regional: Can-Can (Paper Mill Playhouse), Hunchback of Notre Dame (Tuachan), West Side Story (Riverside Theatre). Training: MFA-Dance/NYU, Cedar Lake. Love/Thanks to God, mom and dad!

Emily Bautista (Ensemble, U/S Kim) Broadway debut! She was recently studying theater and communications at Ithaca College. High School Theater: West Side Story (Anita), Les Misérables (Eponine), Love to casting and creatives, my family and friends, and thanks to my high schools and The Bushnell Theater.

Billy Bustamante (Asst. Comissar, Moulin Club Owner, U/S The Engineer) Credits include The King and I (Lincoln Center), Here Lies Love (Public Theater), Old Globe, Arena Stage, Paper Mill and Sundance. Endless gratitude to his family, Barkada, Peyton and his many teachers. Proud U. Arts grad. Also a Director and Photographer!

Jace Chen (Tam) is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut. He enjoys acting, skiing and swimming. Jace thanks his awesome family, CP Talent Management and JGD Agency for this amazing opportunity.

Viveca Chow (Swing) Broadway debut! Hong Kong native. BFA, Point Park University. Endless love and gratitude to my Saigon family, Tara Rubin Casting, teachers/mentors, Eddie, my wonderful friends, Matthew, mom and dad.

Julian DeGuzman (Ensemble, U/S Thuy) Alameda, California native. Broadway: Newsies (Assistant Dance Captain/Swing). First national tour: Newsies (Finch). Regional: I Only Have Eyes For You, West Side Story (Chino), Tarzan, The King and I. BFA/BA, UC Irvine. Gratitude to mom, dad, Robyn, Katrina. Dub Nation!

Colby Dezelick (Ensemble, U/S Chris) is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut! He previously worked at The Muny and Goodspeed and graduated from Rider University with a BFA in Musical Theatre. Thanks to friends and family for their support.

Taurean Everett (Ensemble) Credits: Broadway: Mamma Mia! (Eddie). National tour: Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Jimmy). Regional: Guys and Dolls Concert (Carnegie Hall); Can-Can, Damn Yankees, Curtains, Peter Pan (Paper Mill Playhouse). Thanks to Casting, Creatives, The Mine and F&F!

Paige Faure (Ensemble, U/S Ellen) Broadway: Cinderella (Ella); Bullets Over Broadway (u/s Ellen); How to Succeed... (Hedy La Rue). National tours: Cinderella (Ella), A Chorus Line, Chitty..., Little Women (Jo), Aida, U.S. premiere of From Here to Eternity. TV: TBS's "Search Party." Love my boys! Eph. 4:32.

Graham Scott Fleming (Ensemble, U/S Chris) is elated to be making his Broadway debut in Miss Saigon. Recent credits: Charlie Price in Kinky Boots, where Graham was nominated for a Dora Award for Best Male Actor. Off-Broadway: TJ in Music City. National tour: Hair.

Casey Garvin (Ensemble) Broadway: Bullets Over Broadway (Ensemble), Disaster! The Musical (Jake). First national: West Side Story (Diesel, U/S Riff). Other NYC: Bare the Musical (Zack), Radio City Christmas Spectacular, NYCC Encores! Love to my family.

Nkrumah Gatling (Ensemble, U/S John) is excited to be returning to Broadway! Broadway/National tour: Hair, The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, Miss Saigon. Off-Broadway: Invisible Thread (Second Stage), Cabin in the Sky (Encores!). Regional: TUTS, Goodspeed, Hollywood Bowl. Love to mom and my family.

Dan Horn (Ensemble) is thrilled to become a part of the Miss Saigon legacy. Previous Broadway credits include Allegiance, Bullets Over Broadway and R&H's Cinderella. Many thanks to the most supportive and loving family a guy could ask for.

Ericka Hunter (Ensemble, U/S Ellen, U/S Gigi, Asst. Dance Captain) Broadway: American Psycho, Rock of Ages, 42nd Street, Doctor Zhivago, Flower Drum Song. Other: The Lion King (Toronto), Band Wagon (Encores!), Radio City Rockette. TV/Film: "Mozart in the Jungle," "Smash," "Best Time Ever," "The Music Man" (Disney).

Adam Kaokept (Ensemble, U/S The Engineer, U/S Thuy) Broadway: Aladdin. Off-Broadway: Zanna, Don't; Radiant Baby (dir. George C. Wolfe). National tours: Flower Drum Song, Mamma Mia!. Regional: Pacific Overtures, Cloudlands, The King and I, Children of Eden. Ithaca College alum. Love to my tribe!

Lina Lee (Ensemble) Broadway debut! Regional credits: A Chorus Line, Chicago, Legally Blonde, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Mary Poppins, My Fair Lady. James Madison University Theatre and Dance '15. Love to mom, dad, Josh, Chip, friends and the amazing Saigon family!

Paul HeeSang Miller (Ensemble) Broadway: The King and I (Lincoln Center), Mamma Mia! (Winter Garden, Broadhurst). Very grateful for the Miss Saigon team, passionate teachers, support from loved ones and my mother, who adopted my wonderful sister and me, gifting us this life.

Robert Pendilla (Ensemble) Broadway/National tours: Kinky Boots, Wicked (Swing/Boq u/s), Mamma Mia! (Pepper). Regional: Flower Drum Song, Mame, My Fair Lady, Aida, Dorian, Aladdin. Love to my husband Brian, mom, dad and brother Mario. Robert is also a SoulCycle Instructor.

Catherine Ricafort (Ensemble) Truly blessed! Broadway: Honeymoon in Vegas (Mahi, "Friki-Friki"), Holiday Inn, Disaster!, Allegiance, Cinderella, Mamma Mia! (Ali). TV: "The Sing-Off." BS Industrial & Systems Engineering, USC. Thanks: God, Pa, Ma, Jaydee, Mama Geny, Lola, BBR, Merri, Lims, Bobby, Nene, Scott!

Casey Lee Ross (Ensemble, Acrobat) Theatre: Wicked, Chess, Children of Eden (with Jon Jon Briones) Film: Step Up, The Other Guys. TV: "Lip Sync Battle Season One," "Saturday Night Live," "Jimmy Fallon," "Flight of The Conchords," "Americas Got Talent." Has dance doubled for Josh Groban, Bill Gates, Mark Wahlberg and Brat Pitt.

Jason Sermonia (Ensemble, Acrobat) Broadway: Jesus Christ Superstar (2012 Revival). National tour: We Will Rock You. Other: The Lion King (Toronto; Las Vegas), Dirty Dancing (Mirvish), Yoshimi... (La Jolla), five seasons at Stratford Festival. Film: Honey (Universal), Chicago (Miramax). Love to my wife Melanie, family and TH.

Julius Sermonia (Swing, Fight Captain) Broadway: The King and I (u/s Lun Tha), Doctor Zhivago, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats (Mistoffelees). National: Contact, Cats. Selected: Yoshimi... (La Jolla), Miss Saigon (PCLO), A Funny Thing... (Mirvish). Seven seasons, Stratford Festival. Love to family and friends. Mabuhay!

Antoine L. Smith (Shultz, U/S John) Broadway: The Color Purple revival (Grady), Memphis (Wailin' Joe). National tours: first national of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Lord Pinkleton), Cats (Old Deuteronomy cover). Much love to mom, dad, Irene Cabrera/DDO Artist Agency and Tara Rubin Casting.

Sam Strasfeld (Ensemble) Broadway/NY: An American in Paris, Annie, Scandalous, Mary Poppins, The Most Happy Fella. West End: Peggy Sue Got Married. Tours: Jersey Boys. Regional: Kennedy Center, Stratford Festival, Shaw Festival. Love to mom, dad, Gaby, Renée, Julien and HFC.

Tiffany Toh (Ensemble) Broadway debut! Favorite credits: Cinderella (national tour), Beauty and the Beast (first international tour), Legally Blonde, South Pacific, The King and I, Lil' Kim (back-up dancer). SUNY Buffalo graduate. Proud Malaysian. For Mum, Dad, Jie and Mark!

Kimberly-Ann Truong (Ensemble, U/S Gigi) can't believe she is making her Broadway debut in her all-time dream show! "To my family whose story I get to share, I love you and thank you for everything. This is for you." Special thanks to TH.

Kei Tsuruharatani (Ensemble) was born and raised in Osaka, Japan. Broadway/NYC: The King and I (LCT), the Metropolitan Opera 2010-2016 season. Regional/International: Damn Yankees (Ogunquit Playhouse), Trip of Love (Brava! Theater), Aida (Shiki Theater Company).

Christopher Vo (Ensemble) Broadway: The King and I, On the Town. Off-Broadway: Kung Fu. TV: "Smash." National tour: Come Fly Away. BFA: Juilliard. A sea of gratitude for the ENTIRE Saigon team; and my brave parents who journeyed to America for a brighter future.

Travis Ward-Osborne (Ensemble) Broadway credits: Disney's Aladdin; Holiday Inn. Regional credits include: Thoroughly Modern Millie; Hello, Dolly! (St. Louis MUNY). Graduate of the University of Michigan. GO BLUE! Not possible without Mom. For Peyton, always.

Samuel Li Weintraub (Tam) is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut! He loves cars and singing, and studies piano and karate. In loving memory of Grandma Susan and Lao Lao.

Charlie Williams (Dance Captain) Broadway: Memphis (OBC), How to Succeed... (OBC/asst. choreographer). Other credits include Ted 2 (asst. choreographer), A Million Ways to Die..., "The Sound of Music Live!," Academy Awards, Tony Awards and NY Fashion Week (choreographer). Love to this cast!

Anna-Lee Wright (Ensemble) Broadway debut! Tours/International: Miss Saigon (Gigi u/s), The Venetian Macau (China, Opera Singer). TV/Film: MTV's "Ladylike" (series regular), Love Is a Broadway Hit. Love to parents, Meerkat, About Artists and TR Casting.

Warren Yang (Ensemble, Acrobat) Broadway debut. Former elite gymnast for Team Canada. Penn State Alum. Big thanks to my family, Tara Rubin Casting and Talent House. Excited to join Miss Saigon and perform with my sister Ericka.

Gregory Ye (Tam) is excited about his Broadway debut. Thanks to his loving family, Tara Rubin Casting, FBI, TM Talent and the Creative Team of Miss Saigon, who helped his dream become reality.

Minami Yusui (Ensemble) Broadway: The King and I (LCT). National tour: Mary Poppins. Regional: MSMT, Goodspeed, Walnut Street, Flat Rock, KC Starlight, Weston. International: Wicked (Shiki). Native of Kanazawa, Japan. Much love and gratitude to family, friends, HSD and Dan.

Suri Chen (Tam) is honored to be making her Broadway debut in Miss Saigon. Suri got her start modeling from age three. She thanks her parents, Zuri Model & Talent and Tara Rubin.

Related Articles