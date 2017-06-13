The Broadwaysted Podcast Gets Sweet & Savory with CHARLIE's Kathy Fitzgerald and CATS' Aaron J. Albano

Come with me and you'll be in a world of pure Broadwaysted goodness because this week's new #FriendOfTheShow is Mrs. Gloop herself, the lovely and talented Kathy Fitzgerald!

Kevin was off in the Windy City so Bryan and Kimberly are joined by Guest Host and #FriendOfTheShow Aaron J. Albano (and his aerator) to pour out wine while Kathy chats about her experience in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Kathy spills about her Stage Door Notes session during WICKED, eating Dolly Parton's sweets during 9 TO 5, and her inspiration for her role in the original cast of THE PRODUCERS.

#WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek finds the group discussing Jenn Colella in COME FROM AWAY and Aaron chats about his most recent trip to MISS SAIGON--with Lea Salonga. We introduce two new segments: "Stage Door Stories" and a Bachelorette Discussion called "Bacheloraysted" (not Bryan's favorite).

Game Master Kimberly leads the group in a "Big Booty" style game called "Oompa Loompa," a round of "Plot Points," and "Charlie's Fantasy Draft" with Lights of Broadway Show Cards. This is a super sweet episode so take your golden ticket and join us as Kathy Fitzgerald gets Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

Kathy's Bio : A Broadway character actress extraordinaire, Kathy Fitzgerald got her Great White Way start playing multiple roles in the Johnny Burke revue SWINGING ON A STAR, and juggled several characters, including fabulously butch lighting designer Shirley Markovitz, during her six-year stint in THE PRODUCERS. Other Broadway credits include the scene-stealing office assistant Roz in 9 TO 5 and malicious headmistress Madame Morrible in WICKED. Currently Kathy can be seen as Mrs. Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Follow her @GrannyNYC

Aaron's Bio : Aaron J. Albano's first Broadway show was BOMBAY DREAMS at the Broadway Theatre. Since then, Aaron has been seen on the Great White Way in eight Broadway shows, including the closing company of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE as Chip Tolentino, and the original company of Newsies where he originated the role of Finch. Aaron is currently appearing as Skimbleshanks in the Broadway revival of CATS. He happily resides in Sunnyside, NY, with his loving boyfriend and his dog Bandit. Follow Aaron @aaronjalbano

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

