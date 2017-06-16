The Boss on Broadway! Bruce Springsteen to Make Debut at Walter Kerr Theatre This Fall

The New York Post reports that Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut this fall at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Sources tell the site that for 8-weeks, the rock legend will perform a 'pared-down' version of the show he normally presents at huge stadiums and arenas across the country.



"He wants to play a smaller house," a source at the Kerr Theatre reveals. "He wants to try something more intimate, and he likes the idea of being on Broadway." While no dates have been announced, the show is expected to open this November, with the Boss performing five times a week. The Kerr's most recent resident was the new musical AMELIE. Starring Phillipa Soo, the production ended its run last month.



A source from the Kerr tells the site that Springsteen will get the 975-seat theater rent-free. "He'll keep the lights on in the building, and they'll sell gazillions of dollars worth of booze," they explain. Tickets are expected to sell out within hours of going on sale.

Insiders speculate that the upcoming fall run is just a teaser for a much more ambitious Broadway project, a new musical based on Springsteen's best-selling memoir, BORN TO RUN. The rocker is reportedly very interested in the idea.

Springsteen is best known for his work with the E Street Band. Nicknamed "The Boss", he is widely known for his brand of poetic lyrics, Americana, working class and sometimes political sentiments centered on his native New Jersey, his distinctive voice, and his lengthy and energetic stage performances-with concerts from the 1970s to the present decade running at up to four hours in length.

Springsteen's recordings have included both commercially accessible rock albums and more somber folk-oriented works. His most successful studio albums, Born to Run (1975) and Born in the U.S.A. (1984), find pleasures in the struggles of daily American life. He has sold more than 120 million records worldwide and more than 64 million records in the United States, making him one of the world's best-selling artists of all time.[3][4] He has earned numerous awards for his work, including 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, and an Academy Award as well as being inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1999. In 2009, Springsteen was a Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in 2013 was named MusiCares person of the year, and in 2016 was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

