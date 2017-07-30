Telly Leung Joins Mandy Gonzalez for a WICKED Good Broadway Soundbite

Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez is at it again jamming in her dressing room with her famous and talented friends. This time she's got Aladdin himself, Telly Leung, who joins her for the ultimate Broadway homage to friendship: 'For Good'. Check it out below!

Star of Broadway, television, and film, Mandy is best known for her portrayal of Nina Rosario in In the Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award after originating the role Off-Broadway at 37 Arts. Mandy won an OBIE Award in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', subsequently appearing on Broadway in Tim Rice and Elton John's Aida, Dance of the Vampires, Lennon, and as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway. She is currently starring in the Tony Award-winning hit musical Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler.

On screen, Mandy had a recent recurring role on ABC's Quantico, and can currently be seen in a recurring role in the hit CBS show Madam Secretary.

#BwaySoundbites w/ the incredible @tellyleung "For Good" from @WICKED_Musical, but you knew that! Thank you Telly! @HamiltonMusical @aladdin pic.twitter.com/SojUiNOyBg — Mandy Gonzalez (@_mandygonzalez) July 30, 2017



