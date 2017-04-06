James Badge and Tamara Tunie Will Lead Robert Schenkkan's Trump Play BUILDING THE WALL Off-Broadway

The Trump-era play BUILDING THE WALL, currently on a rolling world premiere across the U.S., will make its way to New York City this spring.

The New York Times writes that the work by Pulitzer- and Tony-winning playwright Robert Schenkkhan (best known for penning ALL THE WAY) will arrive at New World Stages in May.

Tamara Tunie and James Badge Dale will star in the New York City production, directed by Ari Edelson and produced by Jeffrey Richards.

Currently playing the Fountain Theater in Los Angeles (read BWW's review here) and Curious Theater in Denver (with future stops in Tucson, Washington, D.C., and Miami), BUILDING THE WALL was written in response to Trump's presidency.

The official description reads: "It's the very near future, and the Trump administration has carried out his campaign promise to round up and detain millions of immigrants. Now, a writer interviews the supervisor of a private prison as he awaits sentencing for carrying out the federal policy that has escalated into the unimaginable. This riveting, harrowing and illuminating drama delivers a powerful warning and puts a human face on the inhuman, revealing how when personal accountability is denied, what seems inconceivable becomes inevitable."

Learn more about the show from Schenkkan below!

In 2014, All The Way, Part One of Schenkkan's "LBJ Plays," won the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Drama League, Kennedy Prize, and the ATCA/Steinberg Awards for Best Play and broke two Broadway box office records. Robert has since adapted All The Way as a feature film for HBO, produced by Steven Spielberg and starring Bryan Cranston. Robert's previous Broadway experience was the Pulitzer Prize-winning epic, The Kentucky Cycle, which also won the LA Drama Critics Award, and was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk, and the Outer Critics' Circle Awards. Other plays include Hanussen (2017 Denver Summit Theater Festival), Shadowplay, Lewis and Clark Reach the Euphrates, By the Rivers of Babylon, Handler, The Marriage of Miss Hollywood and King Neptune, Heaven on Earth, Tachinoki, Final Passages, The Devil and Daniel Webster, The Dream Thief, A Single Shard, and The Great Society, Part Two of the LBJ Plays, anticipated in New York in 2018. His musical, The Twelve, had its world premiere in Denver in 2015 andwon the Henry Award for Best New Play/Musical. Films: Hacksaw Ridge (2016. Nominated for 6 Academy Awards); The Quiet American. Television: Robert was nominated for two Emmys and won a WGA Award for his work on the HBO/Tom Hanks/Steven Spielberg miniseries, The Pacific. Other television work includes: The Andromeda Strain, Crazy Horse, and Spartacus. Visit robertschenkkan.com for more information.

