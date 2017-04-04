TV Land Announces Season 4 Premiere Date for Sutton Foster-Led YOUNGER

Following its jaw-dropping season finale, TV Land's critically-acclaimed and fan favorite series YOUNGER, from "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star, began production today in NYC on its fourth season. When season four picks up, Liza's (Sutton Foster) love life is in disarray as she reels from her breakup with boyfriend Josh (Nico Tortorella), who was going to propose... until he discovered her kissing her boss, Charles (Peter Hermann). In the season three finale, Liza came to realize the damage her secret has caused and finally unveiled the truth to Kelsey (Hilary Duff). Now Liza will be forced to deal with the fallout of her deceit and learn that the truth hurts.



"Younger," set to premiere season four on Wednesday, June 28th at 10pm ET/PT on TV Land, stars two-time Tony(R) winner Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard. The series, touted "more relevant than ever" by IndieWire and "one of the juiciest comfort-watches" by BuzzFeed, follows Liza, a 40-year old woman who pretends to be 26 in order to get a job in the highly competitive world of publishing - and succeeds. Last season, as Liza continued her lie, her two lives became irreversibly intertwined - with her longtime best friend, Maggie (Mazar), new friend and partner at Empirical, Kelsey, prickly boss Diana (Shor), and everyone in between, becoming part of the same world. The cast of YOUNGER turned to Twitter to share their excitement over the show's return. Check out the video below:





"Younger," which films at the legendary Silvercup Studios in New York, is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing for TV Land. Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.



