THE HAIRY APE, WAITRESS, and More Among Qualifiers for Parity Productions
Theatre Production Company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for May - their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams include 50% women and transgender artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).
Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to hiring a minimum of 50% women and transgender playwrights, directors, and designers on each show they produce. In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to other shows that meet the standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "We've become a unique and unprecedented resource for free promotional support for shows that meet the 50% hiring standard in the New York theatre community and we are so very glad to help spread the word," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.
To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or the individual show website.
May's Qualifying Productions are:
And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little
05/05/17 - 05/20/17
Retro Productions
Gene Frankel Theatre
http://www.retroproductions.org/home.html
Animal
05/24/17 - 06/18/17
Atlantic Stage 2
https://atlantictheater.org/playevents/animal/
The Antipodes
04/04/17 - 06/04/17 (extended)
The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre
http://www.signaturetheatre.org/shows-and-events/Productions/2016-2017/Res5-Three.aspx
The Assignment
04/19/17 - 05/07/17
Houses on the Moon Theater Company
The Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theater at A.R.T./NY
http://www.housesonthemoon.org/projects/gun-country/
Baghdaddy
04/06/17 - 06/25/17
St. Luke's Theater
Indecent
04/04/17 - 09/10/17
Cort Theatre
Iphigenia in Splott
05/09/17 - 06/04/17
Sherman Theatre
59E59 Theatres
http://www.59e59.org/moreinfo.php?showid=283
Lou
05/21/17 - 06/03/17
Theatre 4 The People
The Second Theater @ Paradise Factory
http://www.theatre4thepeople.com/
Ms. Julie, Asian Equities
05/18/17 - 06/03/17
Brave New World Repertory Theatre
Brooklyn Academy of Global Finance
http://bravenewworldrep.org/current-season/
Pressing Matters
04/15/17 - 05/20/17
Clurman Theatre
https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/Pressing-Matters/Overview
Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic
10/13/16 - 07/30/17
The Elektra Theatre
http://www.puffstheplay.com/#tickets
The Reckless Season
04/21/17 - 05/07/17
TheaterLab NYC
https://boomerangtheatre.wordpress.com/2017/03/22/the-reckless-season-begins-performances-april-21st/
Ski End
04/30/17 - 05/19/17
New Ohio Theatre and Piehole
An Archive Residency Production, in collaboration with IRT Theater
New Ohio Theatre
http://newohiotheatre.org/piehole.htm
Then She Fell
12/2016 - 09/03/17 (extended)
Third Rail Projects
The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns
That True Phoenix
04/21/17 - 05/07/17
Team Awesome Robot
The Access Theater
http://teamawesomerobot.com/that-true-phoenix
Waitress
04/24/16 - TBA
Brooks Atkinson Theatre
http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php
World Builders: a love story
04/29/17 - 05/13/17
Flux Theatre Ensemble
West End Theatre
http://www.fluxtheatre.org/world-builders/
To be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory, each show must meet three criteria: 50% of the playwrights, directors, and designers working on the production must be women or transgender artists; shows must be full productions (design elements included) that run for at least two calendar weeks in a New York City venue; and there must be a minimum of six performances over the course of the two week period.
Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is one of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission for Women and Transgender Playwrights, The Women and Transgender Artists Database and The Parity Store digital storefront that offers works of art, exclusive products, and professional services - many at a discount -to the industry and audiences. One out of every $10 the company makes from The Parity Store funds The Annual Parity Commission for Women and Transgender Playwrights.