THE HAIRY APE, WAITRESS, and More Among Qualifiers for Parity Productions

Theatre Production Company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for May - their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams include 50% women and transgender artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).

Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to hiring a minimum of 50% women and transgender playwrights, directors, and designers on each show they produce. In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to other shows that meet the standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "We've become a unique and unprecedented resource for free promotional support for shows that meet the 50% hiring standard in the New York theatre community and we are so very glad to help spread the word," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or the individual show website.

May's Qualifying Productions are:

And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little

05/05/17 - 05/20/17

Retro Productions

Gene Frankel Theatre

http://www.retroproductions.org/home.html

Animal

05/24/17 - 06/18/17

Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Stage 2

https://atlantictheater.org/playevents/animal/

The Antipodes

04/04/17 - 06/04/17 (extended)

Signature Theatre

The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre

http://www.signaturetheatre.org/shows-and-events/Productions/2016-2017/Res5-Three.aspx

The Assignment

04/19/17 - 05/07/17

Houses on the Moon Theater Company

The Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theater at A.R.T./NY

http://www.housesonthemoon.org/projects/gun-country/

Baghdaddy

04/06/17 - 06/25/17

St. Luke's Theater

http://baghdaddymusical.com/

Indecent

04/04/17 - 09/10/17

Vineyard Theatre

Cort Theatre

http://indecentbroadway.com/

Iphigenia in Splott

05/09/17 - 06/04/17

Sherman Theatre

59E59 Theatres

http://www.59e59.org/moreinfo.php?showid=283

Lou

05/21/17 - 06/03/17

Theatre 4 The People

The Second Theater @ Paradise Factory

http://www.theatre4thepeople.com/

Ms. Julie, Asian Equities

05/18/17 - 06/03/17

Brave New World Repertory Theatre

Brooklyn Academy of Global Finance

http://bravenewworldrep.org/current-season/

Pressing Matters

04/15/17 - 05/20/17

Clurman Theatre

https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/Pressing-Matters/Overview

Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic

10/13/16 - 07/30/17

The Elektra Theatre

http://www.puffstheplay.com/#tickets

The Reckless Season

04/21/17 - 05/07/17

TheaterLab NYC

https://boomerangtheatre.wordpress.com/2017/03/22/the-reckless-season-begins-performances-april-21st/

Ski End

04/30/17 - 05/19/17

New Ohio Theatre and Piehole

An Archive Residency Production, in collaboration with IRT Theater

New Ohio Theatre

http://newohiotheatre.org/piehole.htm

Then She Fell

12/2016 - 09/03/17 (extended)

Third Rail Projects

The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns

http://www.thenshefell.com/

That True Phoenix

04/21/17 - 05/07/17

Team Awesome Robot

The Access Theater

http://teamawesomerobot.com/that-true-phoenix

Waitress

04/24/16 - TBA

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php

World Builders: a love story

04/29/17 - 05/13/17

Flux Theatre Ensemble

West End Theatre

http://www.fluxtheatre.org/world-builders/

To be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory, each show must meet three criteria: 50% of the playwrights, directors, and designers working on the production must be women or transgender artists; shows must be full productions (design elements included) that run for at least two calendar weeks in a New York City venue; and there must be a minimum of six performances over the course of the two week period.

Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is one of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission for Women and Transgender Playwrights, The Women and Transgender Artists Database and The Parity Store digital storefront that offers works of art, exclusive products, and professional services - many at a discount -to the industry and audiences. One out of every $10 the company makes from The Parity Store funds The Annual Parity Commission for Women and Transgender Playwrights.

