Social Spotlight: The Wacky and Wonderful Jessica Vosk Brings the Magic of WICKED on Tour to Instagram

Jessica Vosk's pathway to Wicked stardom has been anything but conventional.

Beginning her career as an associate director at an investment firm in New York City, Jessica was not yet out of college from Montclair State University when she found work consulting on Wall Street.

With a steady paycheck and a stream of high-profile clients, Jessica seemed to have achieved the post-undergrad dream. But throughout her early career, something simply was not adding up for the soon-to-be-star.

Having grown up in an artistic family, Jessica's early college education included a brief stint at the musical theatre program at The Hartt School in West Hartford, but feeling out of place, the young hopeful departed the program in pursuit of a business degree.

When a coveted job promotion at her firm left the actress in a near panic, the then 27 year-old Vosk decided to close her eyes and leap into a career, one that would test not only her business acumen, but her talent and emotional resolve. Jessica would be leaving the world of finance to conquer her Broadway dreams.

Taking her cues from the business world, Jessica continued to work her grueling 9 to 5 while heading out in the evenings to take part in open-mic nights and network with Broadway industry insiders at popular nightlife spots.

It didn't take long for folks to lock on to her killer voice and lovable antics, and Jessica's first professional gig came when legendary musical director, Paul Gemingani, offered her a role in a new musical, Kristina, by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and Mamma Mia! fame. The gig opened doors for Vosk (and afforded her an opportunity to perform on the famed stage of London's Royal Albert Hall) and so her journey to Broadway began.

Making her Broadway debut understudying in the musical The Bridges of Madison County, Jessica also enjoyed a stint in Broadway's Finding Neverland, before landing in Anatevka as part of Bartlett Sher's revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Taking to the stage (and the area above it) as Tevye's fictional apparition, Frumah Sarah, Vosk began documenting her dressing room shenanigans, drawing fans on social media into her wacky and wonderful world, and bringing the cast and crew of Fiddler along for the ride.

When Jessica announced that she'd be leaving the show, it would be to go in search of *greener* pastures, taking her shenanigans on the road in the iconic role of Elphaba in the national tour of Wicked.

Jessica's backstage hijinks on tour have made her an audience and social media favorite, boasting over thirty thousand impressive Instagram followers who follow her every move on the road. Whether she's taking on wacky new personas, having fun with Snapchat filters, modeling her fab onesie collection, belting face, or simply cutting up backstage, Jessica's wickedly wacky sense of humor has kept fans in touch and entertained all tour long.

Having recently celebrated one year of getting green, let's take a look back at Jessica's life on the road, and all of the fun and ferocity she brings to Elphie as well as her social media presence. If we've learned anything from her story, it's that Jessica has a voice and a personality that simply cannot be contained.

Check out some of her finest Instagram moments below and behold Jessica's magic for yourself!

