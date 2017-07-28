Sherman Brothers Revue Returns to London for Two Weeks Only- Listen to a Track from the Album!

Following two sell-out runs A Spoonful of Sherman comes to Live at Zedel for two weeks only.

This magical evening of cabaret celebrates a century of Sherman family songwriting.

Helena Blackman, (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers) Daniel Boys (Nativity! The Musical) and pianist extraordinaire Christopher Hamilton join Robert J. Sherman as he weaves together the story of his musical family.

Three generations of Sherman songwriting is brought to life in this delightful show: from Tin Pan Alley writer Al Sherman who wrote popular songs for performers Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald to the Academy Award® and Grammy® Award winning, Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Jungle Book) all the way to the present with Robert J. Sherman's own fringe hit Love Birds and Bumblescratch.

A Spoonful of Sherman is directed by Stewart Nicholls and Musical Supervision & Arrangement is provided by Rowland Lee. The show was originally conceived by Robert J. Sherman and Colin Billing.

It really is 'A Truly Scrumptious evening.' Whatsonstage.com

7th - 20th August - 7pm (except 14th)

Matinees - Sun 13th, Sat 19th Sun 20th - 3pm

LIVE AT ZEDEL, 20 Sherwood St, London, W1F 7ED

Below, check out a track from the cast recording- "Mother Earth And Father Time," performed by Emma Williams and with Music & Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman & Robert B. Sherman.

