STAGE TUBE: Watch the Marquee Go Up for PRESENT LAUGHTER

Academy Award and two-time Tony Award® winner Kevin Kline will make his long awaited return to the Broadway stage, following a decade-long absence, to star in Noel Coward's uproarious comedy, Present Laughter. Directed by Tony Award-nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, this strictly limited engagement will mark Mr. Kline's return to Broadway's St. James Theatre, the site of his first Tony Award-winning turn in On the Twentieth Century. Opening night is set for Wednesday, April 5.

Noel Coward's totally-irresistible comedy, Present Laughter, follows a self-obsessed actor (is there any other kind?) in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Freely indulging his considerable appetite for wine, women and sleeping late (not necessarily in that order), the theatre's favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingénues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.

Below, watch as the marquee goes up at the St. James Theatre!

Presenting #PresentLaughter in 60 seconds! pic.twitter.com/ZGw4YMBIiq — Jordan Roth (@Jordan_Roth) January 25, 2017



