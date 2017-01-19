STAGE TUBE: Take A Look at the Impact of the National Endowment for the Arts on American Culture

According to The Hill, members of Donald Trump's transition team have been meeting ahead of tomorrow's inauguration to outline plans for the "Heritage blueprint" to reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion over the next 10 years.

Along with significant cuts and program eliminations to the departments of Commerce and Energy, Transportation, Justice and State, the administration plans to privatize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities entirely.

Said Brian Darling, a former staffer at the Heritage Foundation, "The Trump Administration needs to reform and cut spending dramatically, and targeting waste like the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities would be a good first step in showing that the Trump Administration is serious about radically reforming the federal budget."

Watch the video below to see what the de-funding of this organization could mean for countless arts organization the nation over.

Related Articles