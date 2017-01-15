STAGE TUBE: Join Rory O'Malley on Ham4Ham and Attend the Coronation of New King Taran Killam

All rulers have their time, but the throne must never be empty. Watch Rory O'Malley on Ham4Ham, posted on the Hamilton Facebook page, as he abdicates his post and celebrates the coronation of Hamilton's new King George, Taran Killam.

Taran Killam will make his Broadway debut as King George on January 17. Rory O'Malley will play his final performance on January 15. Last summer Killam co-starred in Encores Off Center production of Little Shop of Horrors (Orin Scrivello) with Ellen Greene and Jake Gyllenhaal. Killam was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" for six years and has been seen in the films The Heat, Brother Nature and 12 Years a Slave. He recently wrapped his feature directorial debut Why We're Killing Gunther, an action comedy that Killam wrote and also stars in with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 TONY AWARDS including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

