Roundabout Documentary Wins AVA Digital Gold Award; Watch the Full Film!

A Roundabout Road to Broadway, the 22-minute film celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Roundabout Theatre Company, just picked up a GOLD AWARD at this year's AVA Digital Awards. Check out the full documentary below!

Directed by Andrew Lawton and hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and featuring never-before-seen interviews with Alec Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Adam Driver, Jake Gyllenhaal, Stephen Karam, Jane Krakowski, Frank Langella, Audra McDonald, Dame Helen Mirren, Liam Neeson, Christopher Plummer and many more, A Roundabout Road to Broadway pulls back the curtain to reveal the daring risks, artistic leaps of faith, and blood, sweat and tears that drove the evolution of Roundabout Theatre Company, one of NYC's most beloved cultural institutions.

Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary, Roundabout found early success producing classic plays out of a supermarket basement. From this humble space - with the sound of carts rolling overhead - Roundabout garnered critical attention, but by the 1980's fiscal mismanagement had driven the organization to bankruptcy. The unlikely turnaround that followed is one of the most remarkable comeback stories in NYC history: today the company's ground-breaking Broadway productions from Cabaret to Twelve Angry Men draw over 1 million audience members each year; while its award-winning education programs reach 18,000 NYC students and teachers across the five boroughs.

