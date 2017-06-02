Rialto Chatter: Is Hugh Jackman on the Hunt for the Next Broadway Hit?

Hugh Jackman seems to be eager to get back to the Great White Way! Michael Riedel has reported that the stage and screen leading man has been doing many invitation-only readings of serious plays to try to find the right match.

Jackman was last seen on Broadway in 2014 in "The River" and in 2011 in his smash-hit show "Hugh Jackman" Back on Broadway." But what comes next? Riedel's sources say that he has tackled three plays so far: Anton Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya," Henrik Ibsen's "Rosmersholm," and Christopher Shinn's compelling drama "Against." Sources also said that Jackman was terrific in all three.

In regards to "Against," one source told Reidel that, "He likes the play a lot and wanted to see if it's something he could do down the line." Riedel believes "Uncle Vanya" may be his ticket back to Broadway.

Hugh Jackman is an Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor. Jackman's dedication to the Broadway community was feted at the 2012 Tony Awards, where he received a Special Award from the TONY AWARDS Administration Committee, recognizing his accomplishments as a performer and humanitarian.

He previously starred on Broadway in Keith Huff's play, A Steady Rain, opposite Daniel Craig, and as 1970s singer-songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz, for which he received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical as well as Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards. He will soon be seen on the big screen reprising his role as 'Wolverine' in LOGAN.

