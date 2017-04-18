Review Roundup: Paula Vogel's INDECENT Opens on Broadway - Updating Live!

Indecent, the newest work by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel (HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE), opens tonight, April 18, at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues).

A new play with music, written by Paula Vogel, created by Ms. Vogel and Rebecca Taichman, and directed by Ms. Taichman (STAGE KISS, HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE), Indecent is inspired by the true story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's THE GOD OF VENGEANCE.

Indecent charts the journey of an incendiary drama and the artists who risked their lives to perform it. Set at a time when waves of immigrants were changing the face of America, Indecent is a riveting look at an explosive moment in theatrical history and comes to Broadway from its critically acclaimed, sold-out run at the Vineyard Theatre.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Adam Feldman, Time Out NY: I was deeply moved by the play when it was at the Vineyard Theatre last year. On Broadway, with the same wonderful ensemble cast, it fills a much larger space without losing its essential intimacy. The script is Vogel's, the staging Taichman's, but the two are so lovingly intertwined as to be almost inseparable. The seven actors...weave multiple roles into a seamless whole. The same is true of the music that flows through the show...Rich in sympathy and humor, Indecent is as captivating the second time as the first...An elegant tribute to things that vanish in the blink of a historical eye, Indecent is a memorial that feels like a blessing.

Christopher Kelly, NJ.com: Of course, this brand of theater -- Broadway by way of a PBS documentary -- can be very tricky to pull off, not without drowning an audience in exposition...But Vogel...and director Rebecca Taichman have created a fast-moving yet lucid drama whose short scenes convey a tremendous amount of information and a surprising amount of feeling. The creators use a full array of theatrical tools...to lend a sense of poetry, spectacle and scale to what might otherwise have been a too-modest tale.

Keep checking back for updates!

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

Related Articles