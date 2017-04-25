Review Roundup: John Guare's SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Opens on Broadway Tonight- Updating Live!

John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation, starring seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney ("Mom," The Girl on the Train), Tony Award winnerJohn Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, "Manhattan") and Corey Hawkins(Straight Outta Compton, "24: Legacy"), directed by Trip Cullman(Significant Other, Yen), officially opens tonight, April 25, at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).

Inspired by a true story, the play follows the trail of a young con man, Paul (Hawkins), who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, Ouisa and Flan Kittredge (Janney and Hickey), saying he knows their son at college. Claiming he's the son of actor Sidney Poitier, Paul tells them he has just been mugged and all his money is gone.

Captivated by Paul's intelligence (and the possibility of appearing in his father's new movie), the Kittredges invite him to stay overnight. After finding him in bed with a hustler (Cusati-Moyer), their picture of Paul changes, and Ouisa and Flan turn detective trying to piece together the connections that gave him access to their lives. Meanwhile, Paul's cons unexpectedly lead him into darker territory as his lies begin to catch up with him.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Matt Windman, amNY: Any doubt that John Guare's 1990 sharp-edged comedic drama "Six Degrees of Separation" is one of the finest contemporary American plays should be put to rest by the terrific new Broadway revival starring Allison Janney ("The West Wing"), John Benjamin Hickey ("The Normal Heart") and Corey Hawkins ("Straight Outta Compton"). The play (which was adapted into a 1993 film with Will Smith) popularized the idea that everyone in the world is connected by just a handful of people (i.e. "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon"). But it also displays a class-based society, where an Upper East Side penthouse is a world away from a homeless youth sleeping in Central Park - though not necessarily impenetrable.

