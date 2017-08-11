Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 8/11 - CHICAGO, KILL LOCAL, 42ND STREET, and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature Chicago, Kill Local, 42nd Street, and More!

Boston: Contributor Nancy Grossman reviews Reagle MT's 42ND STREET! She writes "42nd Street is a splashy production with all of the bells and whistles of a big Broadway musical. Well, there aren't literally any bells and whistles, but Music Director Dan Rodriguez has stocked the 17-piece orchestra with reeds, trumpets, trombones, horn, guitar, banjo, harp, piano, bass, and drums that bring the score vibrantly to life, and the cast is filled with a cadre of great voices. Robin Wagner's original scenic design evokes 1933 New York City and Philadelphia, and Theoni V. Aldredge's original costume designs are both gorgeous and authentic. David Wilson adds many interesting lighting effects, but especially deserves kudos for the back-lighting that casts giant shadows on a screen in "Shadow Waltz."

Los Angeles: Contributor Don Grigware reviews THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at the Ahmanson! He writes "The entire cast are superb throughout, under Marianne Elliott's cautiously watchful eye. Brian Robert Burns, Kathy McCafferty, Geoffrey Wade, Francesca Choy-Kee, Amelia White, Robyn Kerr and J. Paul Nicholas surround the featured players with consistently great character work. Langdon is amazing at every turn. (Benjamin Wheelwright performs the matinees.) The entire plot unravels through his mind and with his intensely unique physicality and emotional instability, Christopher requires acting dexterity above and beyond, and Langdon fills the bill to perfection. Latta, Hemphill and Gillette are exceedingly effective especially Gillette in Ed's transformation to win back his son's respect and admiration. Ramirez affects a supportive yet professional demeanor as Siobhan, never allowing Christopher to get too close to her personally."

Niagara on the Lake: Contributor Michael Rabice reviews the Shaw Festival's DRACULA. He writes "Allan Louis is a revelation as the mysterious Dracula, shedding most stereotypical gestures while creating an eccentric man who is a controlling menace to be feared by all. Mr. Louis has adopted an accent oozing of Transylvanian blood that made his first meeting with the young lawyer Jonathan Harker appropriately uncomfortable to watch. His close talking posture and innuendos make this character every bit as scary as you would expect. When Harker shows the Count a photo of his fiancee, Mina, and her sister Lucy, the Count makes them his next victims."

Connecticut: Contributor Joseph Harison reviews OKLAHOMA! at Goodspeed! He writes "The cast, overall, is extremely strong and is supported throughout by a hard-working and talented ensemble. In the leading roles of Curly and Laurey, Rhett Guter and Samantha Bruce are playful yet tough and are easily believable as hardened residents of a somewhat unforgiving environment. Mr. Guter's portrayal of Curly is subtler and more suave than past Curlys but what he may lack in booming bravado, he makes up for in his gorgeous dancing (his role in the dream ballet is truly beautiful). Ms. Bruce shows off a beautiful soprano voice which shines in every number, but especially in "People Will Say We're in Love". Her Laurey is strong and determined yet vulnerable underneath. As the wise but tough Aunt Eller, Terry Burrell gives a standout performance eliciting smiles and laughter whenever she is on stage. Gizel Jimenez's Ado Annie is hilariously mischievous and as her beaus Will Parker and Ali Hakim, Alex Stewart and Matthew Curiano are quite funny."

Central Pennsylvania: Contributor Christy Brooks reviews BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Stewartstown Summer Theatre. She writes "So many facets are necessary to pull together a large production with two large casts. Every person, contributing their time and talent is valued and needed to pull off such a community endeavor. Stewartstown Summer Theatre has done so unselfishly year after year (38 years and counting). Each year, the quality of their productions goes up a notch, the production details run a little smoother, and the mission of outreach extends a little further. One can only imagine what the next decades will bring. In the words of Belle, "home is where the heart is." Many have shared their talents in love of the home they call Stewartstown Summer Theatre, and many more will too, in the years to come."

Long Island: Contributor Jamie Zahl reviews SWEENEY TODD at the Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts. She writes "Joining him is his real-life wife Joy Butterley as the devious Mrs. Lovett - a pie-shop owner who assists Todd in his murder streak by baking the flesh of his victims into meat pies. With legends like Angela Lansbury and Patti LuPone known for their portrayals of Lovett it can be a challenge to keep the role original, however, Ms. Butterley carves herself a place among the greats with her comic timing, flawless vocals and manic energy."

Kansas City: Contributor Sara Brown reviews THE BODYGUARD at Starlight Theatre. She writes "Cox is definitely the highlight of the show; her powerhouse vocals brought the crowd to raucous cheers after each song. It has to be daunting taking on such an iconic woman's musical catalogue that includes "How Will I Know," "I'm Every Woman," and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," but she doesn't try to sound exactly like the late Houston, instead using her own style to make her mark on the songs. The choreography by Karen Bruce and multiple costume changes also helped to make the numbers feel more like a concert than a musical."

Washington DC: Contributor Evann Normandin reviews BIG FISH at The Keegan Theatre. She writes "Any failings are largely the fault of heavy handed writing and no fault of this spot on cast and creative team. The cringeworthy song "The River Between Us" explicates the growing divide between father and son to an almost comical level. Though there was not a dry eye in the house (mine included) as Edward Bloom (Dan Van Why) belts through "How It Ends" even through my weepy, cathartic haze I registered a missed opportunity. This show could have been so much more, so much bigger, if Andrew Lippa (music and lyrics) had put more trust in the audience to get it. Van Why and the rest of the cast, though occasionally weighed down by the book and libretto, manage to transcend at every turn and tap into truth and connection."

Provincetown: Contributor Kristen Morale reviews Peregrine's CHICAGO. She writes "With each review I write of shows on Cape Cod, I am ceaselessly impressed with the talent to be found here, many performances being comparable to what one may find in New York. With the clear effort put into this show by cast and crew alike, I don't want to say it is "comparable" to the Broadway production currently on Broadway; although incredibly true, to do so would be to undermine the unique quality of Peregrine's production. There are just so many aspects of this production that not only impress but should make life long fans of both the theater company and the show itself; if this doesn't do something to harbor an appreciation of theater, you aren't paying close enough attention."

San Diego: Contributor E.H. Reiter reviews KILL LOCAL at La Jolla Playhouse. She writes "Written by Mat Smart, a grad from the UCSD MFA program the dialogue is quick, funny, and engaging. Directed by Jackson Gay, this play maintains a suspenseful tension while also balancing the humor and the violence.The play has some blood and gore, and the plastic sheet as a curtain is the first sign this is not your average show. For those that are squeamish or don't appreciate a Coen brothers mix of comedy and violence this may not be for you."

