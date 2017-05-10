Podcast: West of Broadway Chats with Judson Mills & Jasmin Richardson of THE BODYGUARD Tour

On this episode of West of Broadway, Will and Lara swoon over their recent trip to the Pantages Theater to see the National Tour of The Bodyguard staring Deborah Cox.

This episode kicks off with a visit from K-Earth 101 Radio Host, Larry Morgan who shared some insight into the societal impact the Bodyguard Soundtrack had on the American Music scene.

The episode continues with two in-depth interviews with "The Bodyguard himself Judson Mills and Jasmin Richardson who plays Deborah's sister, Nicki Marron and covers Deborah for the matinees.

The stars discuss their theatrical beginnings and their individual journeys that lead them to landing their roles in this sensational production. They also discuss their love for this production and the remarkable cast.

For tickets and more information about THE BODYGUARD here in LA, please visit the official website for Hollywood Pantages Theatre: www.HollywoodPantages.com/TheBodyguard.

Playing at the Pantages till May 21st. You can also check out THEBODYGUARDMUSICAL.COM, and btw the show will be in the OC, in Costa Mesa, at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, starting on Tuesday, May 30th

The show ends with Deborah Cox's rendition of "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" from her new EP "I will Always Love You." available on iTunes.

Special thanks to BroadwayWorld.com for streaming our show on their site! Here's hoping you enjoy this episode of West of Broadway! Feel free to keep up with us and all our other episodes on WestofBroadwayPodcast.com you can also like us on Facebook @WillandLara.

We'll be sure to post all of this on our Facebook page.

Judson Mills (Frank Farmer) was born in Washington, DC and grew up in Northern Virginia in a little stone house in the woods built by George Washington before he was President. Mills grew up hunting and fishing, and up through high school enjoyed a small town life. After high school, Judson went on to major in Theatre at Barry University in Miami. From there, it was off to NY where Mills attended the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts. After school, he booked his first audition and spent 3 years on the soap opera "As The World Turns." Mills has since done over 35 guest starring roles on television including "Law and Order," "The X Files," "Dexter," "The Mentalist," ABC's new "Notorious" and can be seen on HBO's new hit series from JJ Abrams, "Westworld." Judson was also a series regular alongside Chuck Norris on the popular action show "Walker, Texas Ranger" from CBS. He went on to star with Mr. Norris in "The Presidents Man: A Line in the Sand" for CBS as well. Mills has also appeared in 20 feature films including Major League 3: Back to the Minors, Mighty Joe Young, Chill Factor and the Academy Award nominated Gods and Monsters. Mills is thrilled to be back on stage and is honored to be working with Deborah Cox and the amazing cast of The Bodyguard. @JudsonMills

Jasmin Richardson (Nicki Marron, U/S Rachel Marron) graduated from Abilene Christian University where she received her B.F.A. in Musical Theater. She is most recognized for her media campaign with Clinique Cosmetics, as well as the National/ International tours Memphis (Felicia), Dreamgirls (Deena). Regional Credits: Dreamgirls (Michelle), Drowsy Chaperone (Trix), Once On This Island (Erzulie). To my beautiful family I love you all. Check Jasmin out at www.JasminRichardson.com @Jazzysweethang

Theater veteran Will Armstrong and theater enthusiast Lara Scott discuss the vibrant musical theater scene on the West Coast, covering movie musicals, region productions, national tours, and more with the cast, crew, producers, and supporters who make it all happen. If you want a lighthearted celebration of musical theater, you can find it all West of Broadway!

West of Broadway Site: http://www.westofbroadwaypodcast.com/

Lara Scott | @RadioLara

When she's not co-hosting West of Broadway can be heard on the radio in Southern California on K-Earth 101. Lara is also the host of The World Chart Show, an internationally syndicated Top 40 countdown, and her voice has been used on programs for Bravo, VH-1, the Olympic Encore on Universal Sports, and in-flight programming for Delta Radio and Air Force 1. She is also a weekend lounge host on www.MartiniInTheMorning.com, where she plays Standards from The Great American Songbook.

Born in Southwest Florida, Lara headed to Oregon after high school. She got into radio in Bend, Oregon, after calling a local station on a dare from a friend, and then continued her broadcasting career in Portland. After graduating with a B.S. in Philosophy from Portland State University, she moved to San Francisco to become the music director and nighttime air personality at KZQZ/95.7. She then spent almost seven years as the midday host at KYSR/Star 98.7 in Los Angeles, followed by almost a decade in mornings and middays at KFSH/95.9 The Fish.

Her passion for preservation and history led her to Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo, a historic theater that shows classic films on the big screen every weekend, and she now serves on their advisory board. The theater was also featured in her first book, From the Corner of Hollywood and diVine: Your Guide to 30 Old Hollywood-Inspired Spots in Southern California. She is the co-host, along with Oscar-winning filmmaker James Moll, of the Classic Movie Recall podcast, and reviews films from the Golden Age of Hollywood every week.

Lara was a 2008 President's Volunteer Service Award winner, which was presented by recording artist Michael W. Smith on behalf of President George W. Bush for her charity work. In her free time, she can be found hanging out with her young son and daughter, snowboarding, shopping at vintage and thrift stores, chanting at yoga class, and attending lots of concerts and films.

Will Armstrong | @WillArmstrongPR

Will Armstrong started dancing at the age of 2. He started working professionally at Walt Disney World fresh out of High School. After several years in Orlando he set sail with Norwegian Cruise Lines performing in Will Rogers Follies, Greese, Crazy for You and 42nd Street.

When he returned to land, he joined the 1st national tour of Victor/Victoria with Toni Tennille of Captain and Tennille fame. At the end of his 52-week American tour, Will traveled east to perform at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea in various stage productions where he danced, sang and made wonderful friends.

Will's Broadway debut was in 2002 as a chorus member in the Broadway revival of 42nd Street with Tom Wopat of The Dukes of Hazard and Tony Award winner Beth Leavel from the Drowsey Chaperone. After 42nd Street closed, Will filmed Susan Stroman and Mel Brooks movie musical The Producers before taking his final performing job as an ensemble member of The World Famous Radio City Christmas Spectacular. After Will stepped away from performing he joined the support team of the 1st National tour of Wicked before bringing it to the Pantages Theater for a 5 year residency.

Will now owns his own public relations agency where he puts the skills he learned in the entertainment industry to work creating exciting and original strategies that put smiles on his clients faces.

