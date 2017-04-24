Podcast: West of Broadway Chats with Broadway Arts Camp Co-Founder, Alexis Carra

On this episode of West of Broadway, Will Armstrong sits down with Broadway Veteran and Co-founder of Broadway Arts Camp, Alexis Carra to discuss her journey from Broadway to Hollywood. Alexis also shares some stories from backstage and on set as well as her motivation behind her love of teaching and why her and her partner Chryssie Whitehead founded this west coast musical theater camp.

Broadway Arts Camp is a 7-day intensive for young performers (actors, dancers, singers), ages 12-22, any level, who are serious about musical theatre. Students will walk away with what it takes to be a part of a Broadway ensemble, perform two works of original choreography, one 16 bar cut of a song, a monologue, as well as classes in all different styles of dance.

Students get the chance to work with professionals who have done it all, in every facet, as an actor, dancer and singer.

Master Classes in...

Musical Theatre Acting

Acting for Camera

Monologues

Ballet

Broadway Jazz

Tap

Fosse

Original choreography from some of the following: Chicago, Wicked, CATS, A Chorus Line & more...

Mock Audition

How to be a swing?

Q&A Talkback on working in the industry and college considerations

Final showcase

The camp runs in Los Angeles from August 7th to the 13th and then moves up to Seattle August 25th to Sept. 1st.

For more information go to broadwayartscamp.com

ABOUT: WEST OF BROADWAY

Theater veteran Will Armstrong and theater enthusiast Lara Scott discuss the vibrant musical theater scene on the West Coast, covering movie musicals, region productions, national tours, and more with the cast, crew, producers, and supporters who make it all happen. If you want a lighthearted celebration of musical theater, you can find it all West of Broadway!

West of Broadway Site: http://www.westofbroadwaypodcast.com/

Lara Scott | @RadioLara

When she's not co-hosting West of Broadway can be heard on the radio in Southern California on K-Earth 101. Lara is also the host of The World Chart Show, an internationally syndicated Top 40 countdown, and her voice has been used on programs for Bravo, VH-1, the Olympic Encore on Universal Sports, and in-flight programming for Delta Radio and Air Force 1. She is also a weekend lounge host on www.MartiniInTheMorning.com, where she plays Standards from The Great American Songbook.

Born in Southwest Florida, Lara headed to Oregon after high school. She got into radio in Bend, Oregon, after calling a local station on a dare from a friend, and then continued her broadcasting career in Portland. After graduating with a B.S. in Philosophy from Portland State University, she moved to San Francisco to become the music director and nighttime air personality at KZQZ/95.7. She then spent almost seven years as the midday host at KYSR/Star 98.7 in Los Angeles, followed by almost a decade in mornings and middays at KFSH/95.9 The Fish.

Her passion for preservation and history led her to Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo, a historic theater that shows classic films on the big screen every weekend, and she now serves on their advisory board. The theater was also featured in her first book, From the Corner of Hollywood and diVine: Your Guide to 30 Old Hollywood-Inspired Spots in Southern California. She is the co-host, along with Oscar-winning filmmaker James Moll, of the Classic Movie Recall podcast, and reviews films from the Golden Age of Hollywood every week.

Lara was a 2008 President's Volunteer Service Award winner, which was presented by recording artist Michael W. Smith on behalf of President George W. Bush for her charity work. In her free time, she can be found hanging out with her young son and daughter, snowboarding, shopping at vintage and thrift stores, chanting at yoga class, and attending lots of concerts and films.

Will Armstrong | @WillArmstrongPR

Will Armstrong started dancing at the age of 2. He started working professionally at Walt Disney World fresh out of High School. After several years in Orlando he set sail with Norwegian Cruise Lines performing in Will Rogers Follies, Greese, Crazy for You and 42nd Street.

When he returned to land, he joined the 1st national tour of Victor/Victoria with Toni Tennille of Captain and Tennille fame. At the end of his 52-week American tour, Will traveled east to perform at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea in various stage productions where he danced, sang and made wonderful friends.

Will's Broadway debut was in 2002 as a chorus member in the Broadway revival of 42nd Street with Tom Wopat of The Dukes of Hazard and Tony Award winner Beth Leavel from the Drowsey Chaperone. After 42nd Street closed, Will filmed Susan Stroman and Mel Brooks movie musical The Producers before taking his final performing job as an ensemble member of The World Famous Radio City Christmas Spectacular. After Will stepped away from performing he joined the support team of the 1st National tour of Wicked before bringing it to the Pantages Theater for a 5 year residency.

Will now owns his own public relations agency where he puts the skills he learned in the entertainment industry to work creating exciting and original strategies that put smiles on his clients faces.

