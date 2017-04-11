Podcast: Dreams Really Do Come True as 'National Treasure' Carmen Cusack Visits Broadwaysted

Since our first episode, she's been the topic of fanatical discussion and the voice that covers our curse words--so it's no wonder we're beyond excited to sit down with BRIGHT STAR star and #NationalTreasure Carmen Cusack!

This week we're drinking tequila, wine, and gin as Carmen spills about her wildly versatile career that's spanned Broadway, National Tours, and the West End...and how she feels about fellow #NationalTreasure Nicholas Cage.

Carmen shares with us how she personally relates to her brilliant Broadway debut character Alice in BRIGHT STAR, her backstage interaction with Kevin Kline, and how she channeled Whitney Houston to prove to the West End that she was more than just a genius ingenue. Game Master Kimberly leads us in "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody" and a quiz called "Follow Your Own BRIGHT STAR--the Search for #NationalTreasures" and then Carmen reads one of Kevin's Mad Libs with Lights of Broadway Show Cards. Carmen is full of great stories, including one about a missing pair of Converse--so make sure join us as we welcome the incredible #NationalTreasure as a #FriendOfTheShow.

Listen to the episode here:

Carmen's Bio :

An actress and singer whose career spans the world, Carmen Cusack made her Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Alice Murphy in Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's BRIGHT STAR. In addition, she has graced the stage in some of theatre's most renowned roles, including PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Christine, LES MISERABLES' Fantine, WICKED's Elphaba, SOUTH PACIFIC's Nellie Forbush, and SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE's Dot/Marie. In January 2017, Carmen starred in the world premiere of Karen Siff Exhorn's DO THIS, a one-woman play at Gulfshore Playhouse. Possessing a versatile vocal range, she has also been featured in numerous concerts, recordings and cabarets. Her "Live at 54 Below" album entitled "If You Knew My Story" is now available, and she returned to the cabaret stage at Feinstein's/54 Below for a series of four shows in March 2017 and one on Easter Sunday 2017. Follow Carmen @carmen_cusack

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

Related Articles