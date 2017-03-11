SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Photo Flash: The Heat is on in Saigon (and Across the rest of NYC), AVENUE Q Reminds Us Trump is Just for Now, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Mar. 11, 2017  

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week MISS SAIGON is the place to be during this chilly weather because the heat is on, AVENUE Q preps for charity with the uplifting reminder that problems like Trump are just for now, and company is shown all around from Broadway to off-Broadway to fabulous regional productions. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back tomorrow for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

Miss Saigon (Broadway): @cattricafort The Heat Is On in Saigon #SIP #MissSaigon #Broadway @broadwayworld @jonjonbriones @erickahunter @littletoh @misssaigonus Photo Flash: The Heat is on in Saigon (and Across the rest of NYC), AVENUE Q Reminds Us Trump is Just for Now, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Mary Poppins (Regional): @jkmckay First #SIP of month 2 with Jane and Michael...Banks! #marypoppins #thisisplaces #flick Photo Flash: The Heat is on in Saigon (and Across the rest of NYC), AVENUE Q Reminds Us Trump is Just for Now, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Avenue Q (Off-Broadway): @jedres Getting our Broadway Cares merchandise ready at intermission. These bad boys go for $20! #SIP @bcefa @avenueqmusical Photo Flash: The Heat is on in Saigon (and Across the rest of NYC), AVENUE Q Reminds Us Trump is Just for Now, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Mame (Regional): @chelseaturbin Saturday intermission pic. Category is: "Southern Aristocracy WITH Money" #sip #riversidetheatre #mame #drinkinouttacups #beinabitch #satincheeks #spicyowleggs Photo Flash: The Heat is on in Saigon (and Across the rest of NYC), AVENUE Q Reminds Us Trump is Just for Now, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Sunday in the Park with George (Broadway): @ashleyparklady Celeste you forget, Celeste Knows Best. Coming to the big screen in 2018. #sundayintheparkwithgeorge #sequel? #sip #bff (So lucky that @bittybarbs always has my back on and offstage. And also gave me the best opening night present ps- @misslaurai is da best) Photo Flash: The Heat is on in Saigon (and Across the rest of NYC), AVENUE Q Reminds Us Trump is Just for Now, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Louisiana Purchase (Off-Broadway: @jayparanada Mardi Gras matinee of Irving Berlin's LOUISIANA PURCHASE with Musicals Tonight! #sip #saturdayintermissionpic #musicalstonight #musical #mardigras #irvingberlin #broadwayworld #theatrerow #louisianapurchase #actorslife #equityworks @theatrerownyc @officialbroadwayworld


