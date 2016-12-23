Photo Flash: Stars of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Spread Holiday Cheer Across the Great White Way

Dec. 23, 2016  

"Deck them Halls and all that stuff," Lucy proclaims to Schroeder in the beloved holiday classic, "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

The young theater vets of the recently released cast album, "YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN" (Broadway Records), decided to follow suit with a holiday visit to stage doors to share their new CD with fellow kid performers on the Great White Way.

Below, check out photos of Mavis Simpson-Ernst (Evita), Jeremy T. Villas (Kinky Boots) and Graydon Peter Yosowitz (The Odyssey) spreading holiday cheer all around Broadway!

Photos courtesy of Van Dean, Broadway Records.

'CHARLIE BROWN' cast members Graydon Peter Yosowitz, Mavis Simpson-Ernst and Jeremy T. Villas at SCHOOL OF ROCK.

'CHARLIE BROWN' cast members spread holiday cheer.

'CHARLIE BROWN' cast members spread holiday cheer.

'CHARLIE BROWN' love.

Streetwise at A BRONX TALE. ('DeNiro said we could stand here.')

'Yes, Jessie, that is the sweet, aromatic smell of new show tunes.'

'CHARLIE BROWN' cast at ON YOUR FEET!

Stage Door surprises at ON YOUR FEET!

Reunited with her favorite EVITA doorman.

'CHARLIE BROWN' cast at THE LION KING.

'CHARLIE BROWN' cast at THE LION KING.

'CHARLIE BROWN' cast at MATILDA.

Future Miss Trunchbull.

'CHARLIE BROWN' cast at KINKY BOOTS.

Still got it!

L'chaim at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!


