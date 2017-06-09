Photo Flash: OG Elphaba, Idina Menzel, Takes a Trip Back to OZ

The witch is back!

While Idina Menzel does have quite the Broadway career under her belt, there's no question that she became a bonafide star once she donned the black hat in Wicked. Ever since her departure from the show, fans have been waiting for her to make her triumphant return to OZ.

Well, get excited, because she did... sort of.

WICKED's Facebook page gifted fans with the treat of seeing OG Elphaba next to the show's current stars, when she returned to the show last week to pay a visit to the current cast, which you can see below.

"Which witch is which?" the caption asks. "Our original Elphaba, Idina Menzel, flew back in to Oz last weekend to visit our current Broadway cast!"

Photo Credit: WICKED The Musical's Facebook Page

