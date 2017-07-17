Photo Flash: George Takei and More Celebrate KING OF THE YEES Opening at the Douglas
The world premiere production of "King of the Yees" opened at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre this Sunday, July 16, and BroadwayWorld has photos from the festivities below! Written by Lauren Yee, directed by Joshua Kahan Brody and produced in association with Goodman Theatre, "King of the Yees" will continue through August 6, 2017.
For nearly 20 years, playwright Lauren Yee's father Larry has been a driving force in the Yee Family Association, a seemingly obsolescent Chinese American men's club formed 150 years ago in the wake of the Gold Rush. But when her father goes missing, Lauren plunges into the rabbit hole of San Francisco's Chinatown to confront a world both foreign and familiar. "King of the Yees" is a joyride across cultural, national and familial borders that explores what it means to truly be a Yee.
The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Rammel Chan, Francis Jue, Angela Lin, Stephenie Soohyun Park and Daniel Smith.
The creative team includes set design by William Boles, costume design by Izumi Inaba, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel, projections by Mike Tutaj, casting by Adam Belcuore, CSA and Erica Sartini-Combs, and dramaturgy by Tanya Palmer. David S. Franklin is the production stage manager.
Tickets for "King of the Yees" are available by calling (213) 628-2772, online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org, at the Center Theatre Group Box Office at the Ahmanson Theatre or at the Kirk Douglas Theatre Box Office two hours prior to performance. The Kirk Douglas Theatre is located at 9820 Washington Blvd. in Culver City, CA 90232.
Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
The cast takes their bow during the opening night performance of KING OF YEES at CTG's Kirk Douglas Theatre
Director Joshua Kahan Brody, playwright Lauren Yee and cast member Francis Jue
Cast member Rammel Chan, director Joshua Kahan Brody, playwright Lauren Yee and cast members Stephenie Soohyun Park, Francis Jue, Angela Lin and Daniel Smith
Cast members Stephenie Soohyun Park and Francis Jue
Playwright Lauren Yee and cast members Stephenie Soohyun Park and Angela Lin
Cast member Daniel Smith, director Joshua Kahan Brody and cast member Rammel Chan
Cast members Angela Lin and Daniel Smith
Cast members Daniel Smith, Angela Lin and Rammel Chan
Playwright Lauren Yee and cast member Stephenie Soohyun Park
Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, playwright Lauren Yee, Associate Artistic Director Kelley Kirkpatrick and cast member Stephenie Soohyun Park
Larry Yee, playwright Lauren Yee and Denise Yee
Actor C.S. Lee, playwright Lauren Yee and actor Michelle Krusiec
Actor C.S. Lee, Kenny Yee, playwright Lauren Yee, Judge Ernest Hiroshige and actors Michelle Krusiec and Amy Hill
Actors C.S. Lee and Celeste Den
Actor Aaron Takahashi, Larry Yee and cast member Daniel Smith
Actors C.S. Lee and Michelle Krusiec, Larry Yee and cast member Daniel Smith
Brad and George Takei
Actor C.S. Lee
Actors C.S. Lee and Ryan Yu
Actor Christopher Hanke
Actors Amy Hill and Michelle Krusiec
Actor Michelle Krusiec
Actors Michelle Krusiec and Celeste Den
Actor Celeste Den
Actor Amy Hill
Actor Ryan Yu
Actor Jennifer Aquino
Actor Emily Kuroda
Actors Stan Egi and Annie Yee Egi
Actors Jennifer Aquino and Kipp Shiotani
Actors Jennifer Aquino, Kipp Shiotani and Sydney Shiotani
Susan Mayeda and East West Players Board Member Dan Mayeda
Bibi Ana and Chinese American Museum Board Member Al Soo-Hoo
President of Chinatown Business Improvement District George Yu and Connie Vuong
East West Players Artistic Director Snehal Desai and actors Emily Kuroda and Marilyn Tokuda