Photo Flash: George Takei and More Celebrate KING OF THE YEES Opening at the Douglas

The world premiere production of "King of the Yees" opened at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre this Sunday, July 16, and BroadwayWorld has photos from the festivities below! Written by Lauren Yee, directed by Joshua Kahan Brody and produced in association with Goodman Theatre, "King of the Yees" will continue through August 6, 2017.

For nearly 20 years, playwright Lauren Yee's father Larry has been a driving force in the Yee Family Association, a seemingly obsolescent Chinese American men's club formed 150 years ago in the wake of the Gold Rush. But when her father goes missing, Lauren plunges into the rabbit hole of San Francisco's Chinatown to confront a world both foreign and familiar. "King of the Yees" is a joyride across cultural, national and familial borders that explores what it means to truly be a Yee.

The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Rammel Chan, Francis Jue, Angela Lin, Stephenie Soohyun Park and Daniel Smith.

The creative team includes set design by William Boles, costume design by Izumi Inaba, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel, projections by Mike Tutaj, casting by Adam Belcuore, CSA and Erica Sartini-Combs, and dramaturgy by Tanya Palmer. David S. Franklin is the production stage manager.

Tickets for "King of the Yees" are available by calling (213) 628-2772, online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org, at the Center Theatre Group Box Office at the Ahmanson Theatre or at the Kirk Douglas Theatre Box Office two hours prior to performance. The Kirk Douglas Theatre is located at 9820 Washington Blvd. in Culver City, CA 90232.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging



The cast takes their bow during the opening night performance of KING OF YEES at CTG's Kirk Douglas Theatre



Director Joshua Kahan Brody, playwright Lauren Yee and cast member Francis Jue



Cast member Rammel Chan, director Joshua Kahan Brody, playwright Lauren Yee and cast members Stephenie Soohyun Park, Francis Jue, Angela Lin and Daniel Smith



Cast members Stephenie Soohyun Park and Francis Jue



Playwright Lauren Yee and cast members Stephenie Soohyun Park and Angela Lin



Cast member Daniel Smith, director Joshua Kahan Brody and cast member Rammel Chan



Cast members Angela Lin and Daniel Smith



Cast members Daniel Smith, Angela Lin and Rammel Chan



Playwright Lauren Yee and cast member Stephenie Soohyun Park



Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, playwright Lauren Yee, Associate Artistic Director Kelley Kirkpatrick and cast member Stephenie Soohyun Park



Larry Yee, playwright Lauren Yee and Denise Yee



Actor C.S. Lee, playwright Lauren Yee and actor Michelle Krusiec



Actor C.S. Lee, Kenny Yee, playwright Lauren Yee, Judge Ernest Hiroshige and actors Michelle Krusiec and Amy Hill



Actors C.S. Lee and Celeste Den



Actor Aaron Takahashi, Larry Yee and cast member Daniel Smith



Actors C.S. Lee and Michelle Krusiec, Larry Yee and cast member Daniel Smith



Brad and George Takei



George Takei



Actor C.S. Lee



Actors C.S. Lee and Ryan Yu



Actor Christopher Hanke



Actors Amy Hill and Michelle Krusiec



Actor Michelle Krusiec



Actors Michelle Krusiec and Celeste Den



Actor Celeste Den



Actor Amy Hill



Actor Ryan Yu



Actor Jennifer Aquino



Actor Emily Kuroda



Actors Stan Egi and Annie Yee Egi



Actors Jennifer Aquino and Kipp Shiotani



Actors Jennifer Aquino, Kipp Shiotani and Sydney Shiotani



Susan Mayeda and East West Players Board Member Dan Mayeda



Bibi Ana and Chinese American Museum Board Member Al Soo-Hoo



President of Chinatown Business Improvement District George Yu and Connie Vuong



East West Players Artistic Director Snehal Desai and actors Emily Kuroda and Marilyn Tokuda