LCT3's BULL IN A CHINA SHOP Opens Tonight at the Claire Tow Theater

Mar. 1, 2017  

Michele Selene Ang, Enid Graham, Lizbeth Mackay, Crystal Lucas-Perry, and Ruibo Qian star in the LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater production of Bull in a China Shop, a new play by Bryna Turner, directed by Lee Sunday Evans. Bull in a China Shop opens tonight, March 1, running for six weeks only through Sunday, March 26 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). BroadwayWorld has a look at the cast in action below!

Galloping through forty years in a New England women's college, Bull in a China Shop follows Mary Woolley (to be played by Enid Graham) and her partner Jeannette Marks (Ruibo Qian) as they reform and revolutionize women's education at the height of the suffrage movement. As evolving ambitions and desires strain the couple's relationship, this fast-paced comedy explores how we change the world, how the world changes us, and how we try to grow old together.

Evan Cabnet is the Artistic Director of LCT3. André Bishop is the Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater. Bull in a China Shop will have sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Oana Botez, lights by Eric Southern, and original music and sound by Broken Chord.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

LCT3's BULL IN A CHINA SHOP Opens Tonight at the Claire Tow Theater
Ruibo Qian and Enid Graham as Marks and Woolley LCT3's BULL IN A CHINA SHOP Opens Tonight at the Claire Tow Theater
Lizbeth Mackay and Enid Graham LCT3's BULL IN A CHINA SHOP Opens Tonight at the Claire Tow Theater
Crystal Lucas-Perry (foreground) and Enid Graham (background) LCT3's BULL IN A CHINA SHOP Opens Tonight at the Claire Tow Theater
Ruibo Qian and Michele Selene Ang LCT3's BULL IN A CHINA SHOP Opens Tonight at the Claire Tow Theater
Enid Graham and Ruibo Qian as Woolley and Marks

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Performs OSCARS 'In Memoriam' Tribute
  • VIDEO: Seth Rogen Performs HAMILTON's 'Schuyler Sisters' on Oscars
  • VIDEO: Justin Timberlake Kicks Off OSCARS with 'Can't Stop the Feeling'
  • Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Win Oscar for LA LA LAND's 'City of Stars'
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Has Surprise Message for Lin-Manuel Miranda on Oscar Red Carpet
  • VIDEO: John Legend Performs Pasek & Paul's Oscar Nominated Songs from LA LA LAND

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com