LCT3's BULL IN A CHINA SHOP Opens Tonight at the Claire Tow Theater

Michele Selene Ang, Enid Graham, Lizbeth Mackay, Crystal Lucas-Perry, and Ruibo Qian star in the LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater production of Bull in a China Shop, a new play by Bryna Turner, directed by Lee Sunday Evans. Bull in a China Shop opens tonight, March 1, running for six weeks only through Sunday, March 26 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). BroadwayWorld has a look at the cast in action below!

Galloping through forty years in a New England women's college, Bull in a China Shop follows Mary Woolley (to be played by Enid Graham) and her partner Jeannette Marks (Ruibo Qian) as they reform and revolutionize women's education at the height of the suffrage movement. As evolving ambitions and desires strain the couple's relationship, this fast-paced comedy explores how we change the world, how the world changes us, and how we try to grow old together.

Evan Cabnet is the Artistic Director of LCT3. André Bishop is the Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater. Bull in a China Shop will have sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Oana Botez, lights by Eric Southern, and original music and sound by Broken Chord.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

