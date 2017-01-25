Photo Flash: First Look at Laura Bell Bundy, Leslie Kritzer, Krysta Rodriquez and Matthew Scott in 'Concert With the Stars' at the LEXington Theatre Company

The LEXington Theatre Company presented its third "Concert With The Stars," on Sunday January 8, at The LEXington Opera House. The concert starred Laura Bell Bundy, Leslie Kritzer, Krysta Rodriquez and Matthew Scott. The four Broadway stars performed songs of inspiration and highlights from their careers, while sharing stories with the audience. BroadwayWorld brings you a first look below!

To illustrate the mission of the LEX, the stars were also paired with five college students to perform songs together. Audrey Belle Adams (University of Kentucky), Tyler Jent (CCM), BRIANNA LATRASH (CCM), KIMBERLY PINE (CCM), and Aaron Robinson (University of Michigan) were the featured students, who presented solo pieces as well. The final number of the evening served as the reveal of The LEX's 2017 summer production. LEGALLY BLONDE will play July 20-23 at The Lexington Opera House. Schedule permitting, Laura Bell Bundy will co-direct the production. For more information, visit www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org "Concert With The Stars" and LEGALLY BLONDE are sponsored by KentuckyOne Health.

