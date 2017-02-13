Photo Flash: First Look - Sexy Shots of Jennifer Damiano, Constantine Rousouli and More in CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL in NYC

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL, the new stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult-hit film, just began its limited pop-up engagement at Le Poisson Rouge on Saturday night, February 11, and BroadwayWorld has a sizzling first look at the cast in action below!

A thrilling and relentless game of cat and mouse comes to life in CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL, when the gorgeously despicable step-siblings Sebastian and Kathryn set a wager on Sebastian's next sexual conquest, Annette - daughter of the new headmaster at their Manhattan prep school. This bittersweet symphony of seduction and revenge will make you laugh, cry and - the cruelest fate of all - fall in love, all over again.

Set to the greatest pop and rock hits of the '90s and songs from the film's iconic soundtrack, CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL features immersive stage direction by Lindsey Rosin, with music direction and arrangements by Zach Spound and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The musical stars Tony Award nominee Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, American Psycho) as Kathryn, Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Ghost) as Sebastian, NatAlie Hall ("True Blood," "All My Children") as Annette, Janel Parrish ("Pretty Little Liars") as Cecile, Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening) as Blaine, JarEd Dixon ("Shades of Blue") as Ronald, Jenn Harris (Silence! The Musical) as Mrs. Caldwell and Brian Muller ("The Good Wife") as Greg. Rousouli, Parrish and Muller previously starred in the musical's world premiere in Los Angeles, which played two sold-out engagements - at The Rockwell Table & Stage and Prospect Theatre.

Developed by Jordan Ross & Lindsey Rosin, and produced by Sucker Love Productions with Executive Producer Eva Price, this pop-up NYC engagement of CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL plays through February 14 only.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

Related Articles