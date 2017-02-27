Photo Flash: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Cast Dazzle at Shanghai Premiere

Today in Shanghai, the cast and filmmakers from Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST including Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad and director Bill Condon continued their world tour with a premiere and photo call in Shanghai. Check out photos below! "Beauty and the Beast," which brings the story and characters audiences know and love to life in a stunning, cinematic event, opens in theaters nationwide on March 17.

The film stars Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winnerKevin Kline as Maurice, BELLE'S eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, "Beauty and the Beast" is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice.

Related Articles