Photo Coverage: WAR PAINT Cast Toasts 100 Broadway Performances!

WAR PAINT, currently running at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), played a sold-out run in Chicago last summer where it became the most successful show in Goodman Theatre's history. War Paint was nominated for four 2017 Tony Awards, including "Best Actress in a Musical" for both of the leading ladies. Now the show is celebrating 100 performances on Broadway and BroadwayWorld was on hand for a special toast with the cast!

WAR PAINT charts the legendary lives of two trailblazing women - cosmetics entrepreneurs Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole). WAR PAINT also features Tony Award nominees John Dossett and Douglas Sills. Dossett portrays Tommy Lewis, Miss Arden's husband and chief marketing officer, and Sills portrays the ambitious Harry Fleming, Madame Rubinstein's clubby confidante and faithful ally.

The cast also includes Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Patti Cohenour, Mary Ernster, Tom Galantich, David Girlolmo, Joanna Glushak, Chris Hoch, Mary Clarie King, Stephanie Rothenberg, Erik Liberman, Barbara Marineau, Donna Migliaccio, Stephanie Jae Park, Jennifer Rias, Angel Reda and Tally Sessions.

Directed by Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens), WAR PAINT reunites Scott Frankel and Michael Korie-the acclaimed composer and lyricist team of Grey Gardens and Far From Heaven-with Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright(Grey Gardens, I Am My Own Wife). Choreography is by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



The cast of War Paint



