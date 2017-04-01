WAITRESS
Photo Coverage: Sara Bareilles, Will Swenson, Chris Diamantopoulos Take First Bows in WAITRESS

Apr. 1, 2017  

Last night Waitress composer Sara Bareilles made her much anticipated Broadway debut in her own show, taking over the starring role of Jenna from the recently departed Jessie Mueller. She is joined by TV star Chris Diamantopoulos as Dr. Pomatter, who inspires the expert pie-maker to create an 'I Wanna Play Doctor with my Gynecologist' pie, and beloved Broadway leading man and Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Earl, Jenna's ne'er-do-well husband. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the trio's first diner bows, check out the photos!

Though this marks her Broadway acting debut, Bareilles is no stranger to acclaim, already flaunting not only a musical score, but a book, five albums and six Grammy nominations.

Bareilles will perform with a limited engagement of 10 weeks, through June 11, 2017.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Will Swenson
Will Swenson

Christopher Fitzgerald
Dakin Matthews
Chris Diamantopoulos
Caitlin Houlahan
Charity Angel Dawson
Sara Bareilles
Sara Bareilles
Dakin Matthews, Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles, Caitlin Houlahan, Christopher Fitzgerald
Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles, Cate Elefante, Caitlin Houlahan, Christopher Fitzgerald
The cast of WAITRESS
Dakin Matthews, Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles, Cate Elefante, Caitlin Houlahan, Christopher Fitzgerald, Chris Diamantopoulos
Sara Bareilles
Sara Bareilles
Chris Diamantopoulos
Will Swenson
Will Swenson Photo Coverage: Sara Bareilles, Will Swenson, Chris Diamantopoulos Take First Bows in WAITRESS
Sara Bareilles

