Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!

Just last night, March 20, Rodney Ingram made his debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, assuming the role of Raoul, the dashing vicomte vying for the heart of the innocent soprano, Christine.

One of the most successful stage productions of all-time, the New York production of PHANTOM recently celebrated 29 Years - an unprecedented feat achieved by no other Broadway show. The Broadway production has played over 12,000 performances to more than 17.5 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street). The Phantom of the Opera has been Broadway's longest-running show for over a decade and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented.

Ingram joins the cast direct from the Broadway production of Disney's Aladdin, where he understudied the title role. Regional credits include Little Women (Laurie, Theatre Aspen), The Little Mermaid (Prince Eric, WPPAC) and Kiss, Me Kate (Gremio, Gretna Theatre).

Mr. Ingram is a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico. Born in Southern California, he was raised in Sayulita, Mexico and attended The American School of Puerto Vallarta. He spent his high school junior and senior years at The American School of Paris. Following graduation, he returned to the U.S., where he studied at Pace University, while simultaneously enrolled at Broadway Dance Center's training program. He later transferred to, and graduated from, CAP21 Conservatory. He now assumes his first leading role Broadway contract in PHANTOM. Mr. Ingram is fluent in English, Spanish and French.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



