THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!

Mar. 21, 2017  

Just last night, March 20, Rodney Ingram made his debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, assuming the role of Raoul, the dashing vicomte vying for the heart of the innocent soprano, Christine.

One of the most successful stage productions of all-time, the New York production of PHANTOM recently celebrated 29 Years - an unprecedented feat achieved by no other Broadway show. The Broadway production has played over 12,000 performances to more than 17.5 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street). The Phantom of the Opera has been Broadway's longest-running show for over a decade and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented.

Ingram joins the cast direct from the Broadway production of Disney's Aladdin, where he understudied the title role. Regional credits include Little Women (Laurie, Theatre Aspen), The Little Mermaid (Prince Eric, WPPAC) and Kiss, Me Kate (Gremio, Gretna Theatre).

Mr. Ingram is a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico. Born in Southern California, he was raised in Sayulita, Mexico and attended The American School of Puerto Vallarta. He spent his high school junior and senior years at The American School of Paris. Following graduation, he returned to the U.S., where he studied at Pace University, while simultaneously enrolled at Broadway Dance Center's training program. He later transferred to, and graduated from, CAP21 Conservatory. He now assumes his first leading role Broadway contract in PHANTOM. Mr. Ingram is fluent in English, Spanish and French.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
Rodney Ingram

Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
Rodney Ingram Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
Rodney Ingram Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
Ali Ewoldt Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
Ali Ewoldt Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
Ali Ewoldt Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
James Barbour Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
James Barbour Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
Rodney Ingram, James Barbour and Ali Ewoldt Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
Rodney Ingram, James Barbour and Ali Ewoldt Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
Rodney Ingram Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
Rodney Ingram, James Barbour and Ali Ewoldt and the cast Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
Rodney Ingram, James Barbour and Ali Ewoldt Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
Rodney Ingram, James Barbour and Ali Ewoldt Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
Ali Ewoldt and Rodney Ingram Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
Ali Ewoldt and Rodney Ingram Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
James Barbour, Ali Ewoldt and Rodney Ingram Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
James Barbour, Ali Ewoldt and Rodney Ingram Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
Rodney Ingram with his family

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Jessica Fallon Gordon

Jessica Fallon Gordon

  • Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
  • BWW Exclusive: TAILS OF BROADWAY- Meet Ariana DeBose's Feline Friends, Freddy and Izzy!
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites in Times Square for International Women's Day!
  • Photo Coverage: Clare Barron Announced Winner at Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Ceremony
  • Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE Marks 100 Performances on Broadway

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com