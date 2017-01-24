Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS

Playwrights Horizons will soon present THE LIGHT YEARS, the world premiere of a new play written by Drama Desk Award winner Hannah Bos (The Open House, Jacuzzi, Blood Play, Buddy Cop 2) and Obie Award winner Paul Thureen (Jacuzzi, Blood Play, Buddy Cop 2), directed and developed by Obie Award winner Oliver Butler (Jacuzzi, The Open House, Blood Play), made by The Debate Society. The production will be the fourth production of the theater company's 2016/2017 Season.

The cast of THE LIGHT YEARS will feature Ken Barnett (Fun Home, Wonderful Town, Plenty, The Fortress of Solitude), Aya Cash (Three Changes and The Pain and the Itch at Playwrights, Happy Hour, The Other Place), Brian Lee Huynh (War Horse, "The Witches of Oz," "Madam Secretary"), Erik Lochtefeld (Misery, Metamorphoses, A Funny Thing...of NYC, Small Mouth Sounds), three-time Obie Award winner Rocco Sisto (Demonology at Playwrights, Quills, The Winter's Tale, The King & I, Seminar, Amadeus) and Graydon Yosowitz (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; Honk, Jr.; The Odyssey).

The production will begin previews Friday, February 17 with an Opening Night set for Monday, March 13 at 7PM at the company's Mainstage Theater (416 West 42nd Street). The limited engagement is currently scheduled to play through Sunday, April 2.

Behold The Spectatorium: an audacious, visionary 12,000-seat theater designed for the Chicago World's Fair of 1893 by Steele MacKaye (Mr. Sisto), the now forgotten theatrical impresario around whom this haunted, 40-year love story spins. From the minds of celebrated play-making company The Debate Society, THE LIGHT YEARS is an epic, intimate tale of two families struggling to meet their future, and a spectacular tribute to man's indomitable spirit of invention.

