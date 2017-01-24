Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS

Jan. 24, 2017  

Playwrights Horizons will soon present THE LIGHT YEARS, the world premiere of a new play written by Drama Desk Award winner Hannah Bos (The Open House, Jacuzzi, Blood Play, Buddy Cop 2) and Obie Award winner Paul Thureen (Jacuzzi, Blood Play, Buddy Cop 2), directed and developed by Obie Award winner Oliver Butler (Jacuzzi, The Open House, Blood Play), made by The Debate Society. The production will be the fourth production of the theater company's 2016/2017 Season.

The cast of THE LIGHT YEARS will feature Ken Barnett (Fun Home, Wonderful Town, Plenty, The Fortress of Solitude), Aya Cash (Three Changes and The Pain and the Itch at Playwrights, Happy Hour, The Other Place), Brian Lee Huynh (War Horse, "The Witches of Oz," "Madam Secretary"), Erik Lochtefeld (Misery, Metamorphoses, A Funny Thing...of NYC, Small Mouth Sounds), three-time Obie Award winner Rocco Sisto (Demonology at Playwrights, Quills, The Winter's Tale, The King & I, Seminar, Amadeus) and Graydon Yosowitz (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; Honk, Jr.; The Odyssey).

The production will begin previews Friday, February 17 with an Opening Night set for Monday, March 13 at 7PM at the company's Mainstage Theater (416 West 42nd Street). The limited engagement is currently scheduled to play through Sunday, April 2.

Behold The Spectatorium: an audacious, visionary 12,000-seat theater designed for the Chicago World's Fair of 1893 by Steele MacKaye (Mr. Sisto), the now forgotten theatrical impresario around whom this haunted, 40-year love story spins. From the minds of celebrated play-making company The Debate Society, THE LIGHT YEARS is an epic, intimate tale of two families struggling to meet their future, and a spectacular tribute to man's indomitable spirit of invention.

The company just met the press and you can check out photos from the special day below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Aya Cash, Erik Lochtefeld

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Aya Cash, Erik Lochtefeld

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Aya Cash, Ken Barnett

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Aya Cash, Ken Barnett

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Aya Cash, Graydon Peter Yosowitz, Ken Barnett

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Aya Cash, Graydon Peter Yosowitz, Ken Barnett

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Rocco Sisto

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Rocco Sisto

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Brian Lee Huynh, Erik Lochtefeld

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Brian Lee Huynh, Erik Lochtefeld

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Brian Lee Huynh, Ken Barnett, Graydon Peter Yosowitz, Rocco Sisto, Aya Cash, Erik Lochtefeld

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Oliver Butler, Brian Lee Huynh, Ken Barnett, Graydon Peter Yosowitz, Rocco Sisto, Aya Cash, Erik Lochtefeld, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Tim Sanford, Oliver Butler, Brian Lee Huynh, Ken Barnett, Graydon Peter Yosowitz, Rocco Sisto, Aya Cash, Erik Lochtefeld, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Leslie Marcus

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Paul Thureen, Erik Lochtefeld, Aya Cash, Hannah Bos

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Paul Thureen, Erik Lochtefeld, Aya Cash, Hannah Bos

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Paul Thureen, Hannah Bos, Oliver Butler

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Paul Thureen, Hannah Bos, Oliver Butler

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Paul Thureen, Hannah Bos, Oliver Butler, Tim Sanford

Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
Aya Cash


Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' THE LIGHT YEARS
  • Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway's GREAT COMET Celebrates Book Release at Barnes and Noble
  • Photo Coverage: It Was One Fine Day! BEAUTIFUL Celebrates 3 Years on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: A Cappella Group Vocalosity Visits IN TRANSIT on Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Transport Group's PICNIC & COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA