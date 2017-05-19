Photo Coverage: Meet the 2017 Tony Nominees - FALSETTOS' Christian Borle

On May 3, the 2017 Tony nominees flocked to the Sofitel New York, where they met with the press for the first time since getting the big news. BroadwayWorld will continue bringing you coverage from the epic day over the next month, but for now, check out photos of Best Performance by and Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical nominee for Falsettos- Christian Borle, as captured by Walter McBride!

Borle's Broadway credits include: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Something Rotten! (Tony Award), Peter and the Starcatcher (Tony Award), Spamalot, Legally Blonde, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Mary Poppins, Amour, Footloose, Jesus Christ Superstar. Other New York includes Angels in America (Signature Theatre); On the Town, Little Me (City Center Encores!); Sweeney Todd in Concert (NY Philharmonic). Film: The BounTy Hunter, Blackhat. TV: "Smash," "Masters of Sex," "The Good Wife," "Sofia the First," "Lucky Duck," "The Sound of Music Live!," "Peter Pan Live!"?

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

For the full list of nominees, click here!

