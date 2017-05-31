Photo Coverage: Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley Bring BROADWAY & BEYOND to Feinstein's/54 Below

If songwriters had to choose the definitive performances of their masterpieces to be placed in a musical time capsule I'm sure last night's cabaret concert by Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley would be selected. A celebrity filled audience at Feinstein's/54 Below was at times spell bound by the musicianship and sound of their magnificent voices. Jason and Marin shared songs they introduced on Broadway from shows including Ragtime, Passion, The Full Monty, Curtains, and The Visit. There were also gems from roles they originated in Broadway revivals like Kiss Me, Kate, and American Songbook Standards from their many TV, cabaret, and concert hall appearances. Their often used designation of "Broadway's Golden Couple" are a Gold Standard, and who ever opens that time capsule in the future is gonna flip.

Musical director Joseph Thalken was brilliant on the piano and with his trio "orchestrations". I have also never been so musically intoxicatingly and gloriously confused by Bassist/arranger Pete Donovan's switching of Cole Porter's " So In Love" from 4/4 to 3/4 time. The composer might not want that version in the time capsule but boy was it rhythmically exciting.

