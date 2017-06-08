Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of COST OF LIVING

Jun. 8, 2017  

Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of Cost of Living, the new play by Martyna Majok (Ironbound, Mouse in a Jar), directed by Jo Bonney (Father Comes Home from the Wars; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark), opened just last night, Wednesday, June 7, at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

The cast of Cost of Living features Jolly Abraham (Coram Boy, "Law & Order: SVU") as "Jess," Gregg Mozgala (Cost of Living at WTF, "Enter the Faun") as "John," Katy Sullivan (Cost of Living at WTF, The Long Red Road at the Goodman Theatre, "My Name Is Earl") as "Ani," and Victor Williams (Luck of the Irish at LCT3, "The Affair," "The King of Queens") as "Eddie."

Directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney, this achingly human and surprisingly funny play from exciting new voice Martyna Majok is about the forces that bring people together, the realities of facing the world with physical disabilities and how deeply we all need each other. Truck driver Eddie is struggling to rebuild a relationship with his estranged wife Ani and Jess is trying to navigate the day-to-day with John, her new boss in a job that she desperately needs. People are hard.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Gregg Mozgala

Jo Bonney

