Photo Coverage: She's Back! MISS SAIGON Takes Opening Night Bows on Broadway!

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon opened last night, March 23rd, at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway), where the original production of Miss Saigon opened on April 11, 1991. Miss Saigon will play a limited engagement through January 13, 2018, before launching a North American tour. BroadwayWorld was there to catch opening night bows, check out the photos below!

Directed by Laurence Connor (the recent hit revival of LES MISERABLES, School of Rock), the Broadway return of Miss Saigon features four of its London stars, Jon Jon Briones as The Engineer, Eva Noblezada as Kim, Alistair Brammer as Chris and Rachelle Ann Go as Gigi. The cast also includes Katie Rose Clarke as Ellen, Nicholas Christopher as John, Devin Ilaw as Thuy. Lianah Sta. Ana will play the role of Kim at certain performances.

MISS SAIGON tells the story of the last days of the Vietnam War, when 17 year-old Kim (Eva Noblezada) is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer (Jon Jon Briones). There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris (Alistair Brammer) but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he has fathered a son.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

