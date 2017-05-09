Photo Coverage: Lea Salonga Previews ENCORE at Feinstein's/54 Below

After a sold-out engagement last April, Lea Salonga returns to Feinstein's/54 Below (May 9-22) with a show The New York Times called "one of the year's most satisfying cabaret shows." Salonga smartly weaves together a set list of her favorite standards, go-to pop tunes, and Broadway ballads. This trio of piano, guitar, and voice ensures an intimate experience with a true Broadway icon. Salonga will perform a record-breaking run of 15 performances this spring. Below, she previews her engagement, which begins tonight!

Salonga is a Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner for originating the role of Kim in Miss Saigon. She has also starred on Broadway in Allegiance, Les Miserables and Flower Drum Song. She has voiced two singing princesses in Disney animated films (Jasmine in Aladdin and Mulan in Mulan), appeared in both the 10th and 25th Anniversary concerts of Les Miserables, and toured the globe as a concert artist and released numerous solo recordings.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles