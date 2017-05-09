Photo Coverage: Keri Russell, Hugh Dancy & More Take Bows in AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER Reading

Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winner Wendy Wasserstein's prescient play AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER returned to New York last night at 7pm for a one night-only, sold-out benefit reading at the Tony Kiser Theatre (305 West 43rd Street) directed by Emmy, Golden Globe, and Academy Award winner Christine Lahti.

All proceeds benefit She Should Run (www.sheshouldrun.org), a nonprofit organization "working to create a culture that inspires women and girls to aspire towards public leadership."

The reading starred Golden Globe winner Keri Russell as "Dr. Lyssa Hughes" with Emmy Award nominee Hugh Dancy as "Walter Abrahmson", two time Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff as "Morrow McCarthy", four time Tony Award nominee Victor Garber as "Senator Alan Hughes," Tony Award winner Julie White as "Charlotte 'Chubby' Hughes," Emmy Award nominee Zoe Kazan as "Quincy Quince", Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza as "Timber Tucker", Obie Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine as "Judith B. Kaufman", Drama Desk Award nominee Max Jenkins as "Billy Robbins and Jimmy", and An American Daughter original Broadway cast member Erich Bergen reading Stage Directions.

A prophetic reflection of the modern political era, Wendy Wasserstein's AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER follows Lyssa Dent Hughes (Keri Russell), an accomplished doctor and the President's newly-named nominee for Surgeon General. While her confirmation at first seems inevitable, Lyssa is stunned when the vetting of her past leads to a scandal that threatens to derail her future. For more information, please visit www.indigotheatreproject.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

