Photo Coverage: Irene Sharaff Awards Celebrate Excellence in Theatrical Costume Design

Six-time Tony Award-winning costume designer Catherine Zuber and legendary scenic designer Tony Straiges are among the 2017 TDF/Irene Sharaff Awards recipients which were just announced by Theatre Development Fund (TDF), a not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts. The awards were presented at a ceremony on Friday, April 28, at 6:30pm, at the Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). Ms. Zuber was selected to receive the 2017 TDF/Irene Sharaff Lifetime Achievement Award for costume design and Mr. Straiges received the Robert L.B. Tobin Award for Sustained Excellence in Theatrical Design. The awards are presented through Theatre Development Fund's Costume Collection.

Additionally, costume designer Paloma Young (represented on Broadway this season with Bandstand and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) received the TDF/Kitty Leech Young Master Award (formerly the TDF/Irene Sharaff Young Master Award, now re-named in honor of the late designer Kitty Leech who passed away last year), andERNEST YOUNG (Penn & Fletcher Embroidery) will receive the TDF/Irene Sharaff Artisan Award.

Check out photos from the ceremony below!

Photo credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Related Articles