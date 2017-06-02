Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR, with Michael Urie!

Jun. 2, 2017  

Red Bull Theater presents their next mainstage production: The Government Inspector, directed by Mr. Berger, which opened Off-Broadway at The Duke on 42nd Street (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues) last night, June 1st.

The inimitable Michael Urie (Buyer & Cellar, "Ugly Betty") leads the all-star cast that includes Mary Testa (two Tony Award nominations, five Drama Desk nominations, Drama Desk Special Award for "consistently outstanding work"), Arnie Burton (Peter & the Starcatcher, 39 Steps), Stephen DeRosa ("Boardwalk Empire," Into the Woods), andMichael McGrath (Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Nice Work If You Can Get It and Tony and Drama Desk nominations for Spamalot). They will be joined by Ryan Garbayo, Kelly Hutchinson, David Manis, Ben Mehl, Talene Monahon, Luis Moreno, James Rana, Tom Alan Robbins, and Mary Lou Rosato.

All politics are local. Gogol's deeply silly satire of small-town corruption offers a riotous portrait of rampaging self-delusion. When the crooked leadership of a provincial villagediscovers that an undercover inspector is coming to root out their commonplace corruption, the town weaves a web of bribery, lies, and utter madness. This New York Premiere of acclaimed playwright Jeffrey Hatcher's (Stage Beauty) adaptation offers a hilarious reminder of the timelessness of bureaucracy and buffoonery.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Michael Urie

