Photo Coverage: History Class Goes to HAMILTON at the Latest #EduHam Matinee!

Hamilton
Apr. 2, 2017  

#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Taran Killam

Students attend The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #EduHam matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/29/2017 in New York City.

Students arrive

Students arrive

Students arrive

Students arrive

Students arrive

Students arrive

Students arrive

Students

Students

Students

Students

Taran Killam

Taran Killam

James Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute, with Student performers

Taran Killam and James Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute, with Student performers

Taran Killam and James Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute, with Student performers

Taran Killam

Taran Killam, Lauren Boyd, Hope Endrenyi, Sasha Hollinger and Anthony Lee Medina

Anthony Lee Medina

Hope Endrenyi

Lauren Boyd

Taran Killam, Lauren Boyd, Hope Endrenyi, Sasha Hollinger and Anthony Lee Medina

Taran Killam

Anthony Lee Medina

Hope Endrenyi

Lauren Boyd

Taran Killam

Anthony Lee Medina

Taran Killam, Lauren Boyd, Hope Endrenyi, Sasha Hollinger and Anthony Lee Medina

Hope Endrenyi

Taran Killam, Lauren Boyd, Hope Endrenyi, Sasha Hollinger and Anthony Lee Medina

Taran Killam

Sasha Hollinger and Anthony Lee Medina

Anthony Lee Medina

Taran Killam, Lauren Boyd, Hope Endrenyi, Sasha Hollinger and Anthony Lee Medina

Sasha Hollinger

Lauren Boyd

Sasha Hollinger and Anthony Lee Medina

Taran Killam, Lauren Boyd, Hope Endrenyi, Sasha Hollinger and Anthony Lee Medina

Anthony Lee Medina

Taran Killam, Lauren Boyd, Hope Endrenyi, Sasha Hollinger and Anthony Lee Medina

Anthony Lee Medina

Lauren Boyd

Sasha Hollinger

Hope Endrenyi

Taran Killam

Taran Killam

Anthony Lee Medina

Anthony Lee Medina

Lauren Boyd

Lauren Boyd

Hope Endrenyi

Lauren Boyd

Sasha Hollinger

Sasha Hollinger

Sasha Hollinger, Lauren Boyd, Hope Endrenyi and Anthony Lee Medina

Taran Killam, Sasha Hollinger, Lauren Boyd, Hope Endrenyi and Anthony Lee Medina

Taran Killam, Sasha Hollinger, Lauren Boyd, Hope Endrenyi and Anthony Lee Medina

