ANASTASIA
Click Here for More Articles on ANASTASIA

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!

Jun. 30, 2017  

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of the new musical Anastasia is now available, and the cast just celebrated its release at Barnes & Noble! ANASTASIA features a lush, original score from Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). The score also includes several of the most beloved songs from the 1997 animated film, adapted for the stage. The 75-minute album will include the Academy Award nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as Christy Altomare's haunting "In My Dreams," Ramin Karimloo's passionate "Still" and Derek Klena's heart-racing "My Petersburg."

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally. Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical RAGTIME, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

The cast also includes Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell,Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Janet Dickinson, Constantine Germanacos, Wes Hart, Ian Knauer, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Shina Ann Morris, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Nicole Scimeca, Jennifer Smith, Johnny Stellard, McKayla Twiggs and Allison Walsh.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

high res photos

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Lynn Ahrens

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Stephen Flaherty

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Mary Beth Peil

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Mary Beth Peil

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Mary Beth Peil

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Mary Beth Peil

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
John Bolton

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
John Bolton

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
John Bolton

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
John Bolton

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Christy Altomare, John Bolton and Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Christy Altomare, John Bolton and Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Christy Altomare, John Bolton and Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Christy Altomare, John Bolton and Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Christy Altomare, John Bolton and Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Ramin Karimloo

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Ramin Karimloo

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Ramin Karimloo

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Ramin Karimloo

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Ramin Karimloo

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Ramin Karimloo

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
Ramin Karimloo, Christy Altomare, John Bolton, Lynn Ahrens, Mary Beth Peil, Stephen Flaherty and Derek Klena

buy tickets


 

Related Articles

From This Author Jessica Fallon Gordon

Jessica Fallon Gordon

  • Photo Coverage: Barnes and Noble Gives a Royal Welcome to the ANASTASIA Company!
  • Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
  • Photo Coverage: Angela Lansbury & Cast Take Bows in Acting Company's THE CHALK GARDEN
  • Photo Coverage: Playwrights Horizons Celebrates Opening Night of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
  • Photo Coverage: Casting Directors Take to the Streets to Rally for Union Contracts
  • Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com